DUNEDIN — City commissioners for now are on board plans to consider a fixed-route shuttle service designed to help people get around town and reduce the city's costs of providing parking spaces.
They gave staff the go-ahead July 12 to take the initial steps to launch a six-month pilot program at an estimated cost of $175,000 that is expected to include up to three vehicles operating 10 hours a day.
City officials will seek requests for proposals to work with a transportation provider in an effort to address mobility issues and alleviate parking and traffic concerns.
George Kinney, Dunedin community development director, said the commission introduced to staff a business plan initiative last year that was unfunded with the idea that officials were going “to think about this, talk to some folks out there, talk to some transportation providers and see what the best approach would be to create” a shuttle project for downtown.
The service, similar to the St. Petersburg Downtown Looper, would be fully funded by the city's share of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. City officials expect city expenditures for the shuttle service to decrease if sponsorships are acquired and the pilot program is successful.
The program would include identifying the most efficient routes, operational cost, partnership and funding opportunities and estimating income and expenses.
“We banked $175,000 in there as a conservative estimate. We certainly can back down and spend less depending on what service it is,” City Manager Jennifer Bramley said. “There is just a lot of moving parts here. We are in the development phase."
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski supported the pilot program but was opposed to having on-demand vehicles service as discussed.
"I'm just going to jump right out and say it. I don't think we need to be in the on-demand business. That's what we have public transportation for. PSTA provides an on-demand service," Bujalski said.
That service might be something the city progresses to, but the purpose of the program, she said, is to help solve the city's parking problems. Bramley said that service could be addressed later.
Commissioner Jeff Gow said the city has transportation issues, but he has a hard “time seeing where the Looper fits in in all honesty.”
He said he doesn't know whether commissioners have enough information to make sure the service is successful.
“We got $175,000 of ARPA to get this going, but I don't know what happens after that,” he said.
“That's why it's called a pilot,” Bujalski said.
In an answer to a question from Bujalski, he said he would be willing to see what the requests for proposals provide.
“Because that's all I think the team is looking for us. We are not approving anything. Maybe even if we get our RFPs back and we don't like what we see, we don't have to do anything,” Bujalski said.
Gow agreed that it has to evolve.
“I know at some point, we have to get off the pot,” Gow said. “Or do something else and actually implement something.”
Commissioner Moe Freaney said she would “pull the plug in a heartbeat if it doesn't work,” saying the city can't afford “another black hole.”
“However, we've got a black hole. It's called paying for parking spots. So if this much cheaper method would work, it may be more worth just knowing. We just got to do it right,” she said.
Commissioner John Tornga said the service will keep the locals in the downtown area and that people where he lives are not going to walk downtown.
“It's not going to happen. They are not even going to ride their bike downtown. They are going to ride in something if they come downtown,” Tornga said.
He expressed confidence in the level of expertise city officials will be getting through the requests for proposals.
“It may be our first rodeo, but it's not theirs, and they know what they are doing with this stuff,” Tornga said.
Commissioner Deborah Kynes said city officials have been “just trying to get a looper for so long. I'll just be glad.”
Bramley said commissioners' comments are well taken.
“There are staff's concerns as well. We don't want any sort of hit on the general fund moving forward in any way shape or form,” she said.
In other news
• Kynes, who will be stepping down from the commission due to term limits after the November election, asked that fellow commissioners take a look at comparable wages for commissioners or council members in surrounding cities similar to size of Dunedin.
“It's been a very long time since 2017 since we have raised any commission salaries. And I think a lot of people don't understand how much hard work, how many hours, and not only that, but it's very important that we support the community. We go to many things that we support personally,” Kynes said.
Commissioners are paid $11,500 per year, and the mayor is paid $15,000 per year.
Bujalski asked that staff include the commission's and the mayor's compensation in a salary survey as part of the overall picture.
“It will be part of an overall recommendation, and we can consider it, again, in the big picture and not just our little neck of the woods,” Bujalski said.
Kynes said she is following a precedent. Years ago, a former commissioner, before leaving the board, made a similar request.
“I thought that was the best way to bring it forward,” Kynes said.
Based on commission's comments, staff plans to include the commission's pay in a salary survey.
• Commissioners also proclaimed Aug. 6 as New World Celt Day in honor of the New World Celts' 20th anniversary in Dunedin.
The New World Celts has been marching in numerous parades the city has sponsored, has hosted whiskey tasting offerings, assisted in the Pinellas Trail cleanup, supported school bands and has been involved with numerous other civic activities and festivals, such as the Dunedin Highland Games.
The organization has given about $63,000 in scholarships to students.
“I'm so proud of what you all do and how much you give back to the community,” Bujalski said.