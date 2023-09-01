DUNEDIN — City officials have been talking about whether a parking garage is needed in town for 15 years or more.
Based on a City Commission discussion Aug. 22, plans for such a project at Scotland Street and Douglas Avenue may be coming closer to fruition.
Commissioners agreed, with two commissioners dissenting, to recommend that staff move forward with four major capital projects that have been discussed often in the past several months: the Highlander Aquatic Center, Skinner Boulevard improvements, the Dunedin Golf Club restoration project and the midtown parking facility.
A timetable for projects is yet to be determined, but this year the "pedal is meeting the metal," City Manager Jennifer Bramley said, noting that the federal government's American Rescue Plan Act funding enabled a lot of projects to move forward.
"And there's a time in which we must expend the funds," Bramley said.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski, who sits on the Tourist Development Council, said she sees the data on how many visitors come to the city, noting that there are about 300,000 cars bringing in visitors annually to Dunedin.
Mass transit services aren't going to solve the problem, she said, and the parking lot referred to as the Ocean Optics property off Douglas Avenue eventually will go away, she said.
“It may not go away in the next year or two. It may be five years," Bujalski said. “But don't we want a parking garage before that happens so the s--- show doesn't happen in our face? I'm sorry. It's called planning."
She also said her job as mayor is to bring people together.
"So I have really tried not to pit one project over another," Bujalski said.
Commissioner Jeff Gow spoke in opposition to a proposed garage as he has previously.
He said he has talked to at least one owner of an at-risk parking lot that the city leases, and he is willing to go into a long-term agreement, "which does question what is the degree of at risk of our lots?"
If over the next year or maybe two years commissioners think building a garage is a good idea, they can finance it and get it done at that point, he said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said commissioners know the Ocean Optics parking lot will be eliminated with residents wondering where they will be able to park.
She also said that commission plans to finish the projects during the time the Penny for Pinellas is levied, which is through 2030.
"We have challenged ourselves to finish projects in the life of the penny," Freaney said. "That has not been true of past commissions."
Representatives of both the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce and the Dunedin Downtown Merchants Association expressed their support for a parking garage at the proposed location.
Reading from a letter, Gregory Brady, chairman of the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce, said the parking garage would provide a substantial increase in available parking spaces, easing congestion on city streets and reducing the time spent searching for parking.
"With a dedicated parking facility, visitors may park centrally and explore the city on foot, reducing traffic congestion and making our streets safer for pedestrians," Brady said.
"We urge the city of Dunedin to prioritize this project and seek input from residents, businesses, and urban planning experts to ensure the parking garage aligns with our community's vision," he said.
Among the comments made about the Highlander Aquatic Center, Commissioner Robert Walker said, "there's no amount of duct tape in the world that's going to keep that pool together."
"The pool is a resource for the community," he said.
As she talked to families, Freaney said, they were excited about having a modernized swimming pool.
"I think to me this is a really important thing for the community as whole," Freaney said.
Commissioner John Tornga said he wants to be more conservative and go slower in approving all four of the projects. He advised waiting on the parking garage and the pool.
He also wants to make sure the city has adequate reserves.
"This is a big bite for us, and I think it might lead to some unintended consequences for us," Tornga said.
The $11 million Skinner Boulevard improvements project involves a variety of funding sources, including the city, Florida Department of Transportation and Forward Pinellas.
City Economic Development Director Bob Ironsmith said the DOT has been motivated about the proposed Skinner Boulevard improvements, adding that he believes the agency will use the project as an example in other areas in the state.
Because of the project, city officials are already seeing an investment along that corridor, Freaney said.
"We think it's an economic stimulus of what we have seen in the area like we have seen downtown," Ironsmith said.
Bujalski, Freaney and Walker supported the recommendation to move forward with the projects. Gow and Tornga were opposed.
Bramley reminded the commissioners that for the projects to move forward, the city's proposed budget has to be approved in September by a super majority of the commission, which requires four votes.
Public hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate will be held Sept. 6 and Sept. 23 at City Hall.
The costs of the large proposed capital projects are Skinner Boulevard, $11 million; midtown parking garage, $8.7 million; Highlander Aquatic Complex, $11.7 million and the Dunedin Golf Club restoration project, $4.5 million.