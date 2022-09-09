PALM HARBOR — With Palm Harbor located in an unincorporated part of Pinellas County, the city nestled between Dunedin and Tarpon Springs has no official local governing body.
That lack of local leadership led Greater Palm Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce officials to host an Honorary Mayor Race for the past 40 years, a fun fundraiser where the candidates must be “adult humans and a member in good standing” of the chamber, according to the organization’s website.
The election is based on a simple concept — candidates ask for $1 contributions to their favorite cause from supporters, and the member who raises the most money wins. The winner is crowned Honorary Mayor of Palm Harbor during the chamber’s annual awards dinner in October, and the faux mayor is also invited to ride in the annual holiday parade and participate in ribbon cuttings and other ceremonies.
“The Honorary Mayor Race is essentially a way for members of the chamber to promote a charity that they feel strongly about, get that charity recognition and funds, and also support the Chamber,” Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive Dean Maratea explained via email.
He added while the contest typically features one to four candidates, “this year has for some reason gained the attention of six candidates!”
They are: Ambee Stephens, Dawn Scott, John Alfe, Kevin Schachter, Melissa Menikheim, and Logan Catt. Maratea said the candidates have all chosen worthy charities, including Random Acts of Flowers, the new EmpowHERment Women’s Community Center, Wounded Warriors and Autism Speaks, and he noted they have “been going all out” in their attempts to raise money for their campaigns.
“They have been ridiculously creative and motivated this year,” he said, adding, “we’ve seen silent auctions, poker runs, comedy nights, 50/50 raffles, gift baskets, beer night” and more. “Logan even shaved his head on stage for a thousand dollars!” Maratea said, emphasizing the candidates’ will to win.
While the purpose of the Honorary Mayor Race is to be a fun fundraiser, Maratea said it really highlights the supportive nature of the community. “It’s such a blessing to utilize the reach of the Chamber and the generosity of the community to bring awareness to so many charities and to donate thousands of dollars to them,” he said. “Everybody involved, candidates, donors, attendees, venues, should all be proud of what we’ve achieved this year in the name of giving.”
This year’s race began June 1 and ends Sept. 30, with the winner being announced during the Chamber’s annual dinner, An Evening Extraordinaire, on Oct. 13 at Sylvan Abbey.
According to Maratea, this year’s gala promises to live up to its lofty title with a Halloween-themed event at the recently remodeled Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Clearwater.
“It’s a night of music, dancing, and entertainment to get together as a community and celebrate the businesses community, local restaurants, and most importantly, local heroes,” Maratea wrote. He added that plans call for recognizing four law enforcement officers, two firefighters and the businesses of the year in addition to revealing the new honorary mayor.
“We will have upwards of 20 restaurants tasting their best dishes, and since it is a gala at a memorial park, we decided the theme will be ‘Ghouls and Glam,’ the fanciest Halloween party of the year!”
Maratea said the event is open to the public, with tickets running $40 each or $75 per pair, and the fee includes restaurant tastings, a drink ticket, and a “special gift to remember the night.” Maratea also noted a portion of the proceeds would go toward Paul’s Project, a charity that supports families of children with cancer, and he said they will also have a photographer and a photo booth on site.
“People will put a lot of time into their outfits, so we want to make sure we capture the moment,” he said.
For more information on the Chamber, including the Honorary Mayor Race and the 2022 Evening Extraordinaire dinner, visit palmharborchamber.com.