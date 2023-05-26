Patel initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa
LEXINGTON, Va. — Meera Patel, a native of Tarpon Springs, was recently initiated into the University of Miami Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5 percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Palm Harbor students make Dean’s List
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kourtney Ellis and Alan Bentley, both of Palm Harbor, have achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the spring 2023 semester.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Historic house home to Tampa Bay Trust
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tampa Bay Trust Company has opened a new, larger office at at 53 W Tarpon Ave. next to the Tarpon Springs Visitor Center.
The 2,500-square-foot office is a historic home built in 1900.
Louis N. Pappas, senior vice president, Family Office Services, will manage the office for the Tarpon Springs market and surrounding communities.
Tananykin named to SNHU President's List
MANCHESTER, NH — Crystal Tananykin of Tarpon Springs has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter 2023 President's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Vernillo graduates Regis College
WESTON, Mass. — Heather Vernillo of Palm Harbor graduated May 6 from Regis College with a Post Master's Certificate in Nursing — Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.
Vernillo was among more than 1,300 students who received degrees ranging from associate to doctoral levels.
Shelton earns Dean's List at Lee University
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Ella Shelton of Oldsmar earned Dean's List honors during the spring 2023 semester.
Dean's List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0.