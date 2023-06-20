The Dunedin Blue Jays found a way to draw more than a handful of the faithful to TD Ballpark on a muggy June 16 night.
The bobblehead.
A crowd of 1,227 — about 900 more than usual — took up a seat after grabbing their Chris Weinke bobblehead at the gate, and aside from visiting fans, most of them left happy as the home team grounded the Lakeland Flying Tigers 13-2.
Weinke, a St. Paul, Minnesota, native, is a local hero, but not for his baseball career in Dunedin. The 6-4 righty is better known as having led the Florida State Seminoles football team to the national championship in 1999. He won college football’s coveted Heisman Trophy in 2000 at the age of 28, making him the oldest player to win the honor. As an aside, he beat out Purdue quarterback and future NFL superstar Drew Brees for that prize.
But before Weinke played college football, he was a minor league baseball player who made a stop in Dunedin as a first baseman during the 1993 season. Although his overall minor league batting average was a pedestrian .248, Weinke batted a nifty .284 with 17 home runs during his stay in the home of Honeymoon Island.
The figurine fans received had Weinke decked out in his Blue Jays uniform, but he might as well have been wearing a grass skirt for all the bobblehead-heads cared. Weinke is a Florida legend and the chance to have his plastic spring-loaded likeness on their fireplace mantle was too much to resist for Florida State fans, not to mention the Blue Jays casual fan-base.
Bobbleheads are so popular that a University of California-Davis study indicated that giving them away increases attendance by up to 25% for weekend games. Indeed, there is a National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum in Milwaukee. Artifacts at the gallery include miniature statues of everyone from baseball great Willie Mays and the Phillie Phanatic mascot to Flo, the television spokesperson for an insurance company.
Yes, Flo has her own bobblehead, which begs the question of how many more people than usual would show up for a sporting exhibition if she were the bounty. Bobbleheads at the museum range from the glorious Babe Ruth and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King “I Have a Dream” figures, to the absurd, like the Abbott and Costello comedy’s team’s “Who’s on First” talking bobblehead.
Speaking of the ludicrous, the Milwaukee Brewers baseball club recently gave away a “Craig Counsell Indiana Jones” bobblehead.
For those who have spent any time observing the Brewers manager’s robotic presence in the dugout, the irony of the promotion couldn’t be lost on the Counsell bobblehead recipients.
Hardy har, har.
Scoff if you will, but these novelties have market value. The hilarious Counsell-Indiana Jones bobblehead, distributed at the June 17 game, already fetches up to $54.95 on eBay. The Weinke bobblehead was listed at $38 earlier this week.
The Blue Jays have more promotions later this summer, including a Breast Cancer Awareness Night fanny pack night on June 24, a Beach Night Hawaiian Shirt game on July 21, and a Back to School Night lunch box lunch box giveaway on Aug. 5.
The fanny packs and lunch boxes might make handy carrying cases for your $30 Dr. Fauci Retirement bobblehead.
The effect on attendance for those items likely won’t be as dramatic as for a bobblehead night.
But for the Blue Jays, who often struggle with low attendance numbers, anything could help.