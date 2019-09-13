Palm Harbor Library to unveil Mazurek Gaming Center

PALM HARBOR — The Palm Harbor Library will formally unveil the Mark Mazurek Gaming Center on Friday, Sept. 27, at 4 p.m. The gaming area is named after the library staff member who died in 2017.
The brightly colored center, with vibrant yellow walls and new wood flooring, has transformed a centrally located area of the library. It features a large array of retro and current video games, dice games, tabletop role-playing games, large video gaming monitors and traditional board games. The centerpiece is a specially-designed system from Table of Ultimate Gaming. The system features a beautiful tabletop that can be removed so each player has their own tray and an inlaid gaming surface for easy viewing.
The gaming center also features a display of Mazurek’s personal and prized collection of plush Pokemon.
Library members can check out video games as well as tabletop role-playing games. These include dice, character sheets, and any tokens or other associated materials to take home as well. This is one of the largest public, circulating collections of tabletop role-playing games in the country.
“The Mark Mazurek Gaming Center is a very special addition to our library,” said Gene Coppola, director of the Palm Harbor Library. “It not only adds an exciting new resource for our members, but also celebrates the legacy of one of our most beloved employees.”
No tax dollars were spent on the gaming center. It was completely funded by a private donation from Mark’s parents, Karen and Bill Mazurek.
“Board and card games have a long history in libraries, but video games are just beginning to be widely accessible in library use,” said Coppola. “We are thrilled to be on the forefront of that trend and believe the Mark Mazurek Gaming Center is great evidence of our library’s evolving role in the community as a gateway to knowledge and technology.”
For more information about the Palm Harbor Library and the many services it provides, call 727-784-3332 or visit palmharborlibrary.org.