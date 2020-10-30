DUNEDIN — City commissioners and officials on Sept. 29 praised outgoing attorney Tom Trask and his firm for their legal work for city government over many years.
Although they hired the firm of Bryant Miller Olive on Sept. 15, all commissioners complimented Trask and his firm, which represents 10 municipalities.
"You really have provided exemplary service," Commissioner Deborah Kynes said. "You were always kind to me. You always gave me excellent guidance. You always put me in the right direction and the right frame of mind."
Commissioners said that Trask was readily available.
"You always return phone calls very quickly," Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said. "You were very accessible for opinions."
Commissioner Moe Freaney said that she and Trask have a rich history working together. Freaney is a former Dunedin assistant city manager.
“You always will be part of Dunedin," Freaney said. "And you have built a great firm as well."
Commissioners presented Trask with a desk clock with an inscription that says to "Trask Daigneault in gratitude for exemplary service to the city of Dunedin."
Trask said he has been doing work for the city for 32 years; the firm has represented the city for 47 years.
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said Trask was always the epitome of a professional.
"And even now as we go through the transition, you have been not just responsive, but proactive in making sure the city does well through this transition," Bramley said.
Trask said he appreciate the comments, friendships and the working relationships that he has had with the current commission, prior commission, mayors and staff over the years.
"It just been a wonderful opportunity for me and our law firm," he said.
Among the accomplishments Trask takes pride in are the establishment of the Community Redevelopment Agency, the transition from eliminating the city police department to contracting with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office to provide law enforcement services, handling Blue Jays stadium issues, the development of parks, facilities and the use of properties donated to the city.
"I’m very proud of our law firm and the capabilities that we have," he said.
He said the firm was born on the backs of the late John Hubbard and John Frazer, whom he called great lawyers.
The firm started with the city of Dunedin, Trask said.
"And I don't ever forget that when I think about how our firm has grown," he said. "I appreciate the opportunity. I wish you all the best of luck," he said, adding that the new city attorney Nikki Day will do a wonderful job.
Trask Daigneault will finish the cases that they are handling for the city.
City honors retiring park manager
DUNEDIN — City commissioners on Sept. 29 congratulated Pete Krulder, retiring park manager for Honeymoon Island State Park, for his work and his service to the community.
He has held the position since 2005 and also oversaw Caladesi Island State Park, Anclote Key Preserve State Park, Egmont Key State Park and the Skyway Fishing Pier for the state.
The letter from the city says that Krulder has always led with a positive attitude and has been a fervent steward of natural environment.
Among his many accomplishments are his efforts to protect nesting shorebirds and Three Rooker Island and upcoming construction of the Caladesi Island Discovery Center.
"It's been my pleasure to serve the people of the state of Florida, to serve the city of Dunedin in the various roles in which I have worked with the city," he said.
"You all will be greatly missed, and I want to thank you for your support over the years," he said.
Commissioner Deborah Kynes said Krulder has been very involved in city affairs, such as being president of the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce and active in Dunedin Rotary Club.
"You have just been the whole deal. We are going to miss you buddy, a lot," Kynes said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said Krulder was part of the spirit of Dunedin and will be missed.
Asked by Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski on the status of "who is going to attempt to fill your shoes," Krulder said the position was advertised in September and interviews will begin soon.
Krulder started his local career as a park ranger in 1999 at Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island state parks, after retiring from the U.S. Army in 1999 as a first sergeant with 20 years of service.
Asked by Bujalski what he was going to do in his retirement, Krulder said he was moving to North Carolina and will live a few miles from a state park.
"I"m going to figure out how to get involved as a civilian in that," he said.
Commissioner Jeff Gow said jokingly that he feels for the current park management of that state park.
"They don't know what they are getting," Bujalski added.
Library expands hours
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Library has expanded its hours.
They are:
• Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The library is closed from 1 to 2 p.m. each day for cleaning and disinfecting.
For more information visit www.dunedingov.com/library or call 727-298-3080.