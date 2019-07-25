DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Blue Jays’ 2019 Charity Bowling Tournament on July 13 helped raise $10,500 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay.
The sixth annual event, held at Dunedin Lanes, had more than 150 guests supporting pediatric patients’ families who stay at one of four Tampa Bay Ronald McDonald Houses.
Since 2013, the tournament has brought together local community members to support local Ronald McDonald Houses. Participants and sponsors over the past six years have helped to raise over $55,000 for the charity, which translates to 550 family nights at a cost of $100 a night.
“The Dunedin Blue Jays want to thank the fans and sponsors who make this event special every season through their support,” said Matt Woak, the team’s coordinator of community relations. “We are grateful for our players who continue to give back to the community they have become a part of since arriving in Dunedin. The Blue Jays are proud to partner with a fantastic organization like Ronald McDonald Charities of Tampa Bay, where this bowling tournament makes a difference for many area families who are dealing with sick or injured children.”
Individual high scorers in multiple age groups won commemorative autographed bowling balls or pins signed by the entire Dunedin Blue Jays team. In addition, the most spirited team, which sported Hawaiian shirts and hats, received a Blue Jays prize pack for their enthusiasm throughout the day.
Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay provides care for families at four bay area Ronald McDonald Houses in Tampa and St. Petersburg. The houses have provided comfort and care to more than 50,000 families since opening in 1980.