DUNEDIN — Dunedin’s newest public art piece was installed in front of the nearly completed City Hall building and was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting and dedication.
“The See” is a 26-foot-high stainless steel sculpture created by Heath Satow, an artist from Ogden, Utah.
The artwork is designed to represent a raindrop and harkens to a quote by Ryunosuke Satoro, “Individually we are one drop, together we are an ocean.”
“I want this piece to remind people when they see it that they are part of something larger,” Satow said at the Dec. 17 dedication ceremony. “Individual citizens are the drops that make up the Dunedin Community.”
Satow was selected through a Request for Qualifications process, submitted nationwide through city outlets and public art networks. A selections subcommittee — chaired by Dunedin's art consultant, Elizabeth Brincklow — ultimately recommended Satow to design the sculpture.
The city’s Arts and Culture Committee confirmed the selection, while the City Commission approved the selection of Satow's "The See."
Satow has been creating public art for more than 20 years.
His sculpture “Ripple” won the 2012 Americans for the Arts' Public Art Network Award for its "innovative and creative contribution in the field of public art.” Since then, he's been exploring the theme of reflection in his works.
“The curved surfaces change the way you see the sky and the environment around them reflected in it,” Satow said of “The See.”
Brinklow said the theme of “The See” fits well with the design concept of the new City Hall building that is called “The Wave.”
City Manager Jennifer Bramley spoke at the dedication ceremony and emphasized the importance of public art in Dunedin.
“Public art throughout the city honors the history of our wonderful city,” Bramley said. “Public art celebrates the city’s culture, diversity and character to create a stimulating and welcoming community for all of our residents.”
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski also attended the dedication ceremony and was impressed by the way the sculpture turned out.
“I think it’s beautiful,” she said. “And I think it really reflects our community. We strongly support public art, and we have a public arts master plan, and this fits right into it.”