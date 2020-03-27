DUNEDIN — Dunedin commissioners decided its legal representation will have to go through another city attorney search after rejecting a contract offer by its current city attorney.
At their March 3 work session, commissioners rejected the contract bid by Trask Daigneault LLP, which has provided legal services for nine years, and decided to seek other firms interested in providing the city with legal counsel.
The contract with current City Attorney Tom Trask ends April 6, with the second search promising to take until October to complete. Trask told commissioners he is willing to stay on past April 6 until the search is concluded, but not at the special reduced rate he has offered the city for the last three years.
Chuck Ankney, city purchasing agent, said in its initial Request for Proposal issued in August the city received two bids: one from the firm of Lewis, Longman & Walker and another from Trask Daigneault. However, in January, Lewis, Longman & Walker notified the city that it could not accept the position, leaving the city’s current city attorney as the only applicant.
Ankney told commissioners they had two options: negotiate a new agreement with the firm of Trask Daigneault or issue a new RFP. He advised, since the current agreement expires April 6, that staff recommends the City Commission extend the agreement until October to allow time for the RFP process.
Commissioner Maureen Freaney asked Ankney what would be the likely result if the city goes back out to bid.
He advised when the city conducted the process in 2011 it received six responses, four of which were forwarded to the City Commission for consideration. He noted “there is somewhat of a limited pool of firms that can provide the service.” He predicted the city may get more than two applicants, but not more than four or five.
Freaney told commissioners, “I talk with Tom once a month. We talk through some things. I think Tom does a very good job. It scares me to even think about switching, because you have so much history and that’s a real positive,” she said to Trask seated on the dais. “It’s not about you, I think that you are doing a good job; we had a couple of differences of late, but I don’t believe in recency error,” a perceived flaw in performance based on a recent occurrence.
However, she added, there is a process, and this time the city may get more firms to respond, so it makes sense to go out to bid.
On the other hand, Commissioner Deborah Kynes noted the city “went through the process; they were both considered qualified. … I feel, if the bottom line is if someone is really unhappy with Trask Daigneault representation, the appropriate way to handle it is to do an evaluation, so everybody’s on first, and everyone has a chance to assimilate their feelings. Otherwise, I think we went through the process and that’s how it turned out.”
Commissioner Heather Gracy said she “heard residents ask what this process will be and that compels me to take staff’s recommendation to go out to RFP.”
Commissioner Jeff Gow told fellow commissioners he would question why other firms didn’t take the RFP seriously the first time and bid on the position.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski noted the city has conducted several searches for other charter officials, such as the city manager and city clerk. She questioned whether other firms did not apply the first time out of respect for Trask Daigneault, which already had the position. She said the city wants to see what other firms may be available.
The mayor asked Trask if he would be willing to extend his service past the April 6 end to his contract.
Trask said he is “not willing to extend contract on the same terms. The firm will continue on an hourly rate basis, until the other RFP is completed. I’m not willing to continue on at the reduced rate that have been for all these years; there has been no increases since 2017.”
After April 6, his firm’s hourly rate will be $200 an hour, and not a $10,000 a month retainer and $155 an hour.
Bujalski asked City Manager Jennifer Bramley to negotiate with Trask and report back to the commission.