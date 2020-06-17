Palm Harbor Museum gears up for reopening

Palm Harbor Museum is located at 2043 Curlew Road (at Belcher Road). The Palm Harbor Historical Museum is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to the preservation, interpretation and presentation of the rich historical heritage of the Palm Harbor Area including Crystal Beach, Curlew, East Lake, Ozona and Wall Springs. Visit the museum website at www.palmharbormuseum.com or contact us at 727-724-3054 or palmharbormuseum@outlook.com.