PALM HARBOR — For years, the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Golf Resort’s famed Copperhead Course has had to overcome some significant challenges, including changes to the PGA Tour calendar and a COVID-induced cancelation in March 2020.
This year, tournament organizers were presented with a new challenge: The tour revamped its format, designating a dozen tournaments as “elevated” events featuring large purses designed to lure stars and compete with the upstart LIV Golf league.
Valspar, scheduled for March 13-19, is a non-elevated tourney, squeezed between a trio of elevated events — meaning fewer top ranked players in the field this year. But officials say they are confident strong support from sponsors and the community will help Valspar not only survive but continue to grow.
“It’s certainly been a challenge ever since COVID,” Valspar Tournament Director Tracy West said during the event’s media day Feb. 21. “But we’ve got really solid footing for the tournament now, and we came out of COVID with the support of the community and our local sponsors and Valspar and the Tour.
“Obviously, we’ve got some challenges now with the scheduling and things that are happening on the PGA Tour in general,” West said. “But for us, the bedrock of everything is this community, and this tournament is now more than just great PGA Tour golf. It is that, but it’s a community happening, and people are coming out and supporting this. It’s the place to be in Tampa Bay that week.”
The tournament, under Valspar’s sponsorship and West and Innisbrook Managing Director Mike Williams’ direction, has gradually transformed from just another stop on the PGA Tour’s Florida swing to an event beloved by fans and players alike.
This year, despite the loss of LIV defectors like Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and two-time Valspar champ Paul Casey, the field is strong and includes defending two-time champ Sam Burns and popular Tour players Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Valspar champ, and Justin Thomas, a two-time major winner ranked in the top 10 who recently committed to play the 2023 Valspar.
“There’s something I love about that place,” Burns said of the Copperhead Course via conference call.
“I look forward to coming back every year.”
Said West: “We know there’s going to be great golf. And we also know there’s going to be a ton of fun things to do.”
Williams and others spoke about what fans should look for during tournament week. Highlights include a new skybox style rooftop deck featuring live interviews and music above the 18th green; the latest “be Bright” community mural painting sponsored by Valspar at St. Pete Clearwater Airport on March 10; the post-round Valspar LIVE concert featuring 3-time Grammy winner Darius Rucker on Saturday, Mar 18; and a special tribute to Valspar Tournament General Chair and longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Ronde Barber, set to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.
“We bounced back last year, and we’re expecting this year to be even better,” Barber told the group that assembled in Edinburgh Hall for a luncheon that followed a morning round on the Copperhead Course. He noted the tournament’s Copperhead Charities will surpass $50 million in donations to the community this year.
“I know there’s a lot of concern in golf these days, things we can’t control, but our tournament always grows — always — and it’s going to be an amazing atmosphere at this year’s tournament,” Barber said.
West agreed.
“Valspar is great people-watching, it’s great food and beverage, it’s family fun zones for the kids and cool sports to watch the tournament from,” she said as Barber was mobbed by media in the corner of the room. “It’s about the Valspar LIVE concert with Darius Rucker sponsored by Chick Fil A. It’s all those things. And, oh yeah, we’ve got some great golfers, too!”