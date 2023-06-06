Walking away from previous state championships as a top-three sprinter is one thing. Running away with not one but two state titles is another.
That’s exactly what Rachael Uvieghara did in this year’s Class 4A State Championships at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville in late May. The Palm Harbor University junior won the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints with nationally ranked times of 11.38 seconds and 23.22, respectively.
As a sophomore, she was a state runner-up in both events.
The win in the 100 came after three straight runner-up finishes to her longtime rival. East Lake graduate Sophie Haag, who has signed with the University of Miami, won that event in conference, district and region meets with Uvieghara finishing second each time.
“They’ve been competing against each other all season,” PHU coach Charles Lewis said of the rivalry between the two fastest sprinters in Pinellas County. “I think it’s a friendly rivalry. They want to beat each other.”
Uvieghara, who played basketball with the Hurricanes for two seasons but has since dropped that sport, worked with Lewis and Tite Parker, who runs the Blazin Ravenz Track Club in Largo, to improve her skill set.
“She trained harder and focused,” said Lewis, noting that Uvieghara has gotten better in her starts and transitions.
Winning state titles are nice, she noted, but she has loftier goals down the line.
“That’s the end goal for everyone who does track; to get to the Olympics,” she said.
As for Haag, she transferred to East Lake from Calvary Christian for her senior year. Her mother, Lisa, who coached her with the Warriors, also came over.
“Obviously, having to compete against (Sophie) was tough,” said East Lake coach Britt Taylor, who gladly welcomed the mother-and-daughter duo. “The dedication and commitment she puts into her craft is incredible.”
“She’s always been very athletic,” Lisa said of her daughter, who at Calvary Christian had multiple victories in the 100 at the district, conference and regional levels to go along with a state-runner-up finish in the 100 as a sophomore.
Coaching her daughter in track at two schools proved to be challenging at best: “It’s really hard to separate the two (being a mother and a coach). I always made sure she had someone else who was involved in her coaching. It’s nice to just be a mom now.”
Like Uvieghara, the Olympics is the ultimate goal for Haag, a former gymnast.