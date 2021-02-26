During the February City Commission meeting, the mayor and other commissioners honored Scoutmaster Mathew Pinder and Dunedin’s Scout Troop 10 and celebrated its 100th anniversary.
The Boys Scouts of America was incorporated on Feb. 8, 1910, making Troop 10 the second-oldest Scout group in the state. Dunedin’s Troop 10 was originally charted in 1910; however, during World War I, the Scouts were discontinued and re-chartered in 1921 after the war.
Troop 10’s first Scout leader was Roy S. Troutman, who for many years led the Scouts on nature expeditions and camping trips to Moon Lake and other camping sites all around Florida. Originally in March 1927, plans were made to build a Scout hut with land donated by the Dunedin Development Co. However, with the oncoming economic depression, the project was put on hold and the Scouts met at various places, including the Chamber of Commerce, City Hall, and for a short time Dunedin Jr. High. But the Scouts decided to make their regular meeting place at the newly built First Presbyterian Church for their weekly meetings and classes.
Through the years, many of Dunedin’s pioneer families had their sons participating in Scouting in Troop 10. During World War II, the Scouts helped collect newspapers and organized metal and rubber collections for the war effort. Some of the Scouts received their badges for many other activities throughout the years to help the community. Some of the former Scoutmasters after Troutman included James Hitt, Dunedin’s former fire chief, who taught the Scouts how to make their own walking sticks to use on their hikes. Other Scoutmasters who helped and continued the lessons of Scouting included Louis Aunspaugh, Jack Skinner, Rick Quirk, and Rod Coleman.
Due to COVID-19, many of the planned celebrations for the 100th anniversary had to be changed, but a small reception was held on Feb. 5 at the Dunedin History Museum displaying some of its collections of Troop 10. The event also included an auction of a drawing done by Rod Coleman to raise funds for the Troop’s future activities. Today, Troop 10 has its own meeting place at 925 Louden Ave. near City Hall. It meets there and stores its camping equipment and other items and helps to maintain the upkeep of the building. In 1992, Troop 10 placed a time capsule its hut and opened the capsule on Feb. 7, with the Scouts present, along with a small group of former Scouts and Scoutmasters to look inside the capsule and see what artifacts were included.
Today and in the future, members of Dunedin Troop 10 continue to go camping at Sand Hill Scout Reservation near Brooksville, learn the values of Scouting, and remember part of their motto, “To help other people at all times, to keep physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.” They encourage themselves to become Eagle Scouts, and still devote themselves to help make their community of Dunedin a better place to live.
Happy 100th anniversary and 100 more!
Cub Scouts forage for food
Pack 10 Cub Scouts and Troop 10 Scouts “scouted for food” in local neighborhoods to collect food for the Dunedin CARES food bank at 1630 Pinehurst Road.
The nonperishable foods collected weighed 638 pounds.
The Scouting for Food program takes place nationally every year during February, which is Scouting’s anniversary recognition.
For more information about Pack 10 Cub Scouts and Troop 10 Scouts (boys and girls troops), contact tgfox1@verizon.net.
Vinnie Luisi is director of the Dunedin History Museum.