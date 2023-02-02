DUNEDIN — It's time for volunteers and attendees to show their love for the seas again at Edgewater Park. The family friendly Hope Spot Festival is set for Saturday, Feb. 11.
This year's plans call for the Hope Spot Festival to have Dunedin's first third-party verified Zero Waste festival through which 90% or more of the waste is recycled.
About 70 exhibitors and vendors are slated to attend the event, said Tracy Tippin, director and event coordinator for Blue-Green Connections Inc.
"The goal is to help everyone, including our youth, learn to love and care for the sea. It features hands-on learning experiences from the zoo, local aquariums, and other ocean-focused organizations and showcases vendors who are implementing sustainable practices which help protect our waters," Tippin said.
The schedule for the day
• 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Waterfront cleanup, which can be undertaken by participants on foot or by reserving a kayak. Registration is required and will be held just west of the restrooms at Edgewater Park. It is limited to 100 people.
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Hope Spot Festival. Exhibitors, vendors and speakers.
• 2 p.m. — The Haute Trash Contest. Trash will be "upcycled" into haute couture or quirky attire. Prizes are available.
The contest is a social satire highlighting waste that often unintentionally ends up in local waters. "Participants will be up-cycling trash that could be found in the Gulf of Mexico, which is basically everything! This fun event is open to all ages and all walks of life. No special skills necessary," said a news release from Blue-Green Connections.
• 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Eat & Drink Local. Registration required. Limited to 100 people.
Music will be provided by Wendy Barmore, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Jesse Ray Stout, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and through disc jockey services by Multiplayer Agency from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2-3 p.m.
During the Zero Waste Event, single items will be avoided by vendors, but if they are needed, they will be compostable.
All waste will be sorted and weighed. Food waste will be converted into energy and liquid fertilizer. Plates, cups, etc., will be composted. Bottle and cans will be recycled.
Organizations providing hands-on activities at the festival include Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Florida Aquarium, Suncoast Youth Conservation Center, Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 11-10, Ina’s Mermaids, Tampa Bay Estuary Program and Zoo Tampa.
The event also includes live animals, yoga, crafts, games, and dance. Food and drinks will be available. Admission is free.
Hope Spots are special areas scientifically identified as being critical to the health of the whole ocean. The festival is a celebration that focuses on the area's Florida Gulf Coast Hope Spot and how to keep it healthy, says Blue-Green Connections, which promotes and organizes the event.
The premier sponsor of the event is KnowBe4, an IT security company.
To purchase tickets for the Eat & Drink Local event, to sign up for the shoreline cleanup and get more information about vendors and activities at the festival, visit https://www.bluegreenconn.org/hope-spot-festival-2023/.
‘Very satisfying’
The first Hope Spot celebration was the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Pioneer Park in 2019. The inaugural event was attended by 100-200 locals, about 25 exhibitors and scientists and featured in the Rolex documentary "Heroes of the Ocean."
Last year's event was named the Hope Spot Festival for the first time.
"Seeing the community band together in support of healthy waters and watching the passion in the eyes of the youth as they discover renewed appreciation for our waters are the most satisfying aspects of this event for me," Tippin said.
Also very satisfying, Tippin said, is seeing the number of vendors who appreciate the sustainable nature of the festival and the embrace the zero waste aspect.
Blue-Green Connections is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to educate, inspire and motivate local individuals, businesses and organizations to protect land and waters, according to its mission statement
More on the cleanup
Participants are encouraged to wear closed-toed shoes and clothing that they don't mind getting dirty if they plan to participate in the waterfront cleanup. They are advised to bring hats and sunglasses.
All cleanup supplies are provided, including pickers, reusable gloves, trash bags, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, and bug spray. A water refill station will be provided, please bring a reusable water bottle.
Keep Pinellas Beautiful, Blue-Green Connections, ECOmersion, Water Warrior Alliance and the City of Dunedin are partnering on the event.