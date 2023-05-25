DUNEDIN — City Manager Jennifer Bramley, touting the benefits of the new 39,000-square-foot City Hall, said she can actually walk down a hallway and talk to city employees.
That was kind of hard for her to do over the years because employees had been working in five different locations throughout the city.
Having the 80 city employees in a new building "is really special so now they are going to put a bell around my neck, so they know when I'm coming," Bramley said, drawing laughter from the audience at a May 19 ribbon-cutting for the new building.
The event, which drew dozens of city officials, residents and others, featured speeches, entertainment, food and a tour of the new building.
Bramley said that the employees whose offices are in the structure, represent 14 different departments and division.
"We are already getting to see the benefits and efficiencies and the synergies from bringing these departments and divisions together,” Bramley said. “In fact, recruitment has been made a little easier when people actually want to work in the building that they are going to work in.”
Among its construction features, the has 174 tons of structural steel. It took 425 trips of brining 78,000 cubic feet of concrete to build the structure, Bramley said.
"Of course when we built the building, it was constructed with Mother Earth in mind, because you would not accept anything less than that, and we know that," Bramley said. "Especially, those grand oaks on Milwaukee. The building was built around those trees."
The building boasts automatic lights, daylight harvesting and electrical vehicle charging stations. A solar-energy system will reduce electrical demand for this building by 56%, Bramley said.
The City Hall project has been in the making for 25 years, Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said, beginning in 1999 when city officials began working a facilities assessment needs study.
"The study identified 14 projects that needed to be addressed over the next decade. And it included a consolidated city hall,” Bujalski said.
Even with the great need though for a new city hall, the City Commission put the residents first, prioritizing facilities that impacted quality of life and public safety, she said.
"Over the next two decades we built a fire station, an emergency operations center, three new community centers, just to name a few," Bujalski said.
With two backup reports confirming that Dunedin needed a new city hall, the commission began exploring locations, she said.
"And we heard from everybody on that one, for sure," Bujalski said.
Possible locations included a strip mall on State Road 580, the structure known as the Ocean Optics building on Main Street downtown and even the Blue Jays offices by the stadium on Douglas Avenue. "Because we didn't know if they (the Jays) were staying or not," Bujalski said.
Also under consideration was the Coca-Cola property off San Christopher Drive.
"But each of these had issues that we just couldn't overcome,” Bujalski said. “Whether it was space or price, they just weren't practical or fiscally justifiable to you, our boss. It was obvious that it needed to be right where it was — right here where you are sitting today.”
Seven different designs were presented to the community in numerous public meetings.
“This is your house," Bujalski told the audience, adding that the community overwhelmingly supported the design, called "the Wave."
Bramley thanked representatives of Manhattan Construction, the contractor, and Harvard Jolly Architecture who attended the late afternoon ceremony.
"I believe this is going to be an award-winning building. Our architect, Harvard Jolly, designed an energy-efficient, architecturally astounding building that will last 100 years, as directed by the City Commission,” Bramley said.
Despite some construction delays, the $22.8 million budget remains as stated in the original guaranteed maximum priced contract, she said.
The event included an artificial dragon, presented by the Taoist Tai Chi that paraded on the walkway in front of the audience, other entertainers, food and other activities.
In attendance besides city officials and all current commissioners were four former Mayor Tom Anderson, former Mayor Manny Koutsourais, former Mayor Bob Hackworth, former Commissioners Deborah Kynes and former Commissioner Dave Ramsey.
Also in attendance were County Administrator Barry Burton and some mayors and other elected officials from surrounding communities and two current state representatives.
This building will serve as a symbol of progress and pride, uniting our employees and community for years to come," Bujalski said. "We are a customer involved government. And that's the bedrock of our organization. Many of our citizen advisory committees will be meeting here to do their work on your behalf and on the behalf of our community."
There were no shortage of accolades and thanks for those who had even minor roles in the construction of the new building.
Bramley gave thanks to Tucker, a Chonzer, Manhattan Construction's mascot, who licked everybody's ankles during meetings.