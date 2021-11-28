DUNEDIN — Neither the pandemic nor a little rain dampened the spirits of the crowd at the Dunedin Celtic Music and Craft Beer Festival on Nov. 20.
Eric MacNeill, president of the Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation, said he was delighted by the attendance at Highlander Park for the event.
"It seems like they are enjoying themselves, and that's great," he said.
Last year's event was scaled back and attendance was limited due to the pandemic. The purpose of that event was to keep certain "financial things afloat" for the foundation, MacNeill said.
"There was no big stage like this. Some bands came and played for very little or nothing. There was no VIP. It was very, very small," he said.
MacNeill expects the Highland Games, set for April 2, also to be a large event, with competitors, clans, dancers and bands.
"We are discussing right now about how we can maybe work the layout more efficiently to accommodate a really big event in April. We're excited about that," he said.
The foundation, through its events and other activities, strives to promote and preserve the Scottish culture in Dunedin.
Several events in Dunedin, as in countless other communities, have been canceled or scaled back because of COVID-19 in the past 20 months or so.
"I think everybody in the community is just so happy to be together in one place and to have fun and have great food to support a great cause, which is our kids in our Celtic culture and our pipe bands, and listen to wonderful music," Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said at the festival.
She also noted that the night before the event, city officials had their holiday party.
"For the first time, a number of us were together in one room. So that feeling of seeing people that you only talk to on a computer screen or on the phone was so wonderful," she said. "I kind of feel the same about this. A lot of familiar faces and people that want to come out and want to support the community. I think we are going to keep seeing that for the next year."
Bujalski said whenever she attends the music and beer festival and the Dunedin Highland Games and Festival, slated for April 2, she feels they are the heart and soul of the community because of the city's culture.
"It just reminds you who Dunedin is, and we are a Celtic community," she said.
The founding fathers of Dunedin were Scottish.
"That's probably the favorite piece of this. It just reminds us to reset your mind on who we are," Bujalski said.
Besides several Celtic bands, the Dunedin High School Highlander Band and the city of Dunedin Pipe Band provided entertainment. A variety of food, beer, apparel and other merchandise was offered.