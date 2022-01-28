DUNEDIN — City officials honored a Dunedin firefighter/paramedic for rescuing a friend during a surfing trip on the east coast.
Justin Robinson, selected by his peers to be Dunedin Fire Rescue's Firefighter of the Year, received a plaque at the City Commission meeting Jan. 18 for his act of heroism.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said city officials are proud of Robinson.
"Thank you so much. What you have done you would have done anyway. But the skill set you have and showed for all Dunedin residents was reflected in your action, and you are certainly deserving of firefighter of the year," Bujalski said.
During a trip July 25, Robinson's friend, identified only as Joe, slammed headfirst into the shallows of the beach, a city memo said.
When Joe finally resurfaced from beneath the crashing waves, his head was barely above water, said City Fire Chief Jeff Parks, reading from a memo.
With waves continuing to break over Joe's head, he was able to yell for help.
Robinson, hearing his friend, quickly swam to him to assist, unaware of the seriousness of the situation.
When Robinson reached Joe, it was clear that he was having difficulty staying above water. While Robinson was helping Joe, the victim told Robinson that he thought he broke his neck and could not move or feel anything from the neck down.
All of the signs and symptoms pointed to a significant spinal injury.
Robinson called 911. When Fire Rescue arrived, Robinson directed the crew to get their backboard.
"Justin, being a great patient advocate, insisted the fire crew use the correct method and equipment to minimize further injury," the memo said.
"The crew safely moved Joe to an ambulance, where Justin again explained the seriousness of Joe's injuries and suggested the ambulance crew transport Joe to the nearest trauma center," the memo said.
Shortly after Joe arrived at the ER, doctors confirmed that he had a fracture and he was airlifted to Shands Hospital for further treatment.
While Joe's prognosis is uncertain, he has shown significant signs of improvement since arriving at Shands, regaining some use of his upper extremities and some feeling in his foot.
"Joe's outcome might have been quite different if it were not for Justin's quick thinking and paramedic expertise," a city memo said.
Firefighters were in the audience and the lobby at City Hall to support and applaud Robinson for his actions.