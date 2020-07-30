DUNEDIN — In mid-March, the drive-thru line at the Dunedin Food Pantry resembled a NASCAR race.
That's the way Joe Mackin, president of Dunedin Cares, described the pantry's food-distribution process as the coronavirus began to take its toll on the area.
Staff decided that month they needed a drive-thru process rather than allow patrons to come into the pantry, which is at 1630 Pinehurst Road.
Mackin acknowledged the plan was chaotic at first. But it apparently worked for the pantry volunteers.
"We all got together as a team and said, ‘How are we going to do this?’” he said. “And so we developed a parking attendant, we put up flags and went out and bought orange cones to direct the traffic. We went out and bought a couple of canopies like you see over there. And we had our van out there, and we found volunteers who were willing to help. And so, within the week, Monday through Wednesday, we were preparing bags of food, prepared personal care items. Produce if we had it. We prepared meat."
In Mackin's words, the pantry provided a pit crew and a parking attendant, using flags and cones to direct traffic and got efficient doing it. The amount of people the 16 volunteers served in one day swelled to about 125 in 2 1/2 hours.
During the drive-thrus, the pantry was distributing about 60 pounds per person, when the normal amount was 35 pounds.
"If you have 100 people, that's 6,000 pounds of food in just one day," he said.
Nevertheless, the pantry, which has about 28 active volunteers, has been able to keep up with the demand, Mackin said, because of support from the community.
"The financial donations have been really good," he said. "The problem is, even having money, is to go out and buy quantities of food. That was really a big challenge in the beginning. So what we did was ask people to be shoppers for us.
The pantry asked people to be shoppers for them by food online through Instacart and other means and have it delivered to the pantry. When the pantry first started the drive-thrus, they let patrons get their food every week.
"The same people were coming every week. We realized we can't keep up with that demand. So then we changed it to once every two weeks. Then we decided we needed to lessen it more," Mackin said.
On July 2, the pantry, located in a modular building, began allowing people to shop again, following CDC guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus. Patrons must wear masks and have their temperatures taken. Three shoppers at a time are allowed inside the building.
On a recent Thursday, about 46 people visited the pantry, about half using the drive-thru process.
"They (recipients) are so thankful and so gracious," Mackin said.
The pantry has several partners, such as Tampa Bay Harvest, a Tampa food bank that has a huge warehouse.
"They are the No. 1 provider of food that we partner with," he said.
Other partners are St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Harriet's Food and Children Clothing Pantry and the Palm Harbor Food Pantry.
"I think it's important right now for food partnerships not to be in competition with one another but to be in partnership with one another," Mackin said.
The pantry, which is operated by Dunedin Cares, opened Nov. 12, 2015, and has expanded since then, tripling in size.
Ed Hughes, the founder of Dunedin Cares, died in July 25, 2019. Since its onset, the pantry has distributed 372,640 pounds of food, equal to about 310,533 meals, according to Dunedin Cares’ website.
City Commissioner Moe Freaney, who is the city's liaison to Dunedin Cares, praised the food pantry for its efforts and agreed the needs have been great. She said it’s taken a lot of dedication on Mackin's part along with his leadership team and volunteers to give out food, especially with the risks involved stemming from COVID-19.
"I think they've done an amazing job throughout the whole coronavirus issue," Freaney said. "They do an amazing job anyway. I think they've really stepped up."
The staff and volunteers had to be creative in a lot of ways on how to give the food out, she said.
"They've kind of had to move and sway through this thing and figure out what safe ways there are to giving help to those people that really need it," Freaney said.
Mackin remains the only member of the original board for Dunedin Cares. He puts in about 20 hours of work weekly for the pantry, which has no paid staff.
"I'm still passionate. I still have the desire. My whole thing is helping others," he said.
The pantry is open Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to noon. Donations are accepted Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon. Visit https://dunedincares.org/.
Over the years, Mackin has seen a variety of visitors to the pantry, mostly senior citizens on fixed income who are struggling to afford medicine and food. Patrons also include single-parent families and grandparents raising their kids. He estimates that the amount of users has doubled with this unemployment situation.
"You are seeing some nice cars come through here, but I tell my people, don't judge because you don't know," Mackin said. "They might have been making 100 grand one day and making zero the next."