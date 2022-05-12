DUNEDIN — A native of Dunedin has been named the city's code compliance supervisor.
Julie Phillips has 27 years of code compliance experience with the city of Clearwater, serving as a code inspector, code specialist, and code trainer, Dunedin Community Development Director George Kinney said.
“It is my pleasure to introduce new Code Compliance Supervisor Julie Phillips to the City of Dunedin,” said Kinney. “Julie stood out among an excellent field of candidates and brings an incredible amount of experience to the city. Her work in Clearwater was held in high regard earning multiple community teamwork and exceptional service awards."
She comes to the city with a strong professional background including certification from the Florida Association of Code Enforcement, city officials say.
Kinney said in addition to her day-to-day responsibilities, Phillips will take the lead on implementing short-term rental, lien amnesty, and civil citations program improvements.
Kinney said Phillips fills one of two vacancies within the code compliance division, and she will quickly look to fill the remaining open position.
Phillips is committed to education and engaging the public wherever possible, Kinney said.
“With Julie on board, I truly believe the city will see some remarkable changes that will be well-received by city residents and we are very pleased she has joined the team,” Kinney added.
“I’m honored to be here and look forward to sharing my knowledge and experience to make a difference in the hometown that I grew up in,” Phillips said.