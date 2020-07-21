PALM HARBOR — Casey Cane, Palm Harbor fire commissioner and chairman of the board was automatically reelected to the Palm Harbor Special Fire Control and Rescue District, Seat 1, last month when no one opposed him.
Incumbent Debbie Buschman and newcomer Kelli Snow were also unopposed and elected to serve until their term expires in 2024.
Cane, who is a Pinellas County native and real-estate developer, was first elected in 2016, when his initial goals were to decrease response times, ensure the department was well equipped with up-to-date technology, focus on community outreach and to bring first responder transport to Palm Harbor.
In the past four years, the Palm Harbor Fire Department has put into service a new fire boat, engine, and will have a new rescue unit that will be put into service in August. Rescue 65 will have transport capable features but will remain a treatment unit when dispatched to medical calls.
"The rescue unit was a much-needed tool here in Palm Harbor, said Cane, who pushed for the funding of the new unit, but credits staff and commission members. “Considering the higher medical call volume, this unit frees up our larger vehicles for more appropriate responses such as structural incidents and vehicle accidents, while also reducing costs of maintenance, decreasing response times and adding a resourceful value to the capabilities of the Palm Harbor Fire Department.”
Cane, who has four children and is married to District 2 Pinellas County School Board Member Lisa Cane, also served as the Chairman of the Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce from 2018-2019.