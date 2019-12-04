Dunedin Express returns
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Express returns Dec. 6-18 for the third year to take children from the historic 1924 train station museum to the North Pole for a visit with Santa.
Children will enjoy crafts, games, cookies and cocoa with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves.
The event is presented by the Dunedin History Museum. Ticket prices for members are $22.50 and $27.50 for nonmembers. To avoid overbooking Dunedin Express time slots, all tickets will be sold online only.
Check-in for the Dunedin Express will be in the Dunedin History Museum Shoppe, 349 Main St., and the trolley will load at the corner of Main Street and Railroad Avenue beside the museum. Please plan to arrive about 20 minutes prior to your scheduled ticket time.
Tickets must be purchased for all adults and children age 2 and older.
For tickets and more information, please visit www.DunedinMuseum.org.
Breakfast with Santa
DUNEDIN — The city of Dunedin’s Parks & Recreation Department presents Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road.
The event features breakfast crafts and entertainment
The Early Bird Offer is $8 a person by Wednesday, Dec. 4, and $10 per person after Dec. 4, if space is available.
Children under 1 year old can attend for free.
A printed photo with Santa is available for purchase during the event; cash only.
Register online under the city’s December event calendar at dunedingov.com.
Call 727-812-4530.
Unwrap the Holidays
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Community Chorus presents: Unwrap the Holidays, Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m. at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road.
The event is free but the suggested donation is $5.
“Enjoy music for Hanukkah, as well as familiar holiday classics intertwined with new, fresh compositions guaranteed to put you into a festive mood,” the city’s event listing says.
Boat parade and tree-lighting event
DUNEDIN — The Holiday Boat Parade & Tree Lighting event will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Dunedin Marina/Edgewater Park.
The boat parade route starts at Marker 1 Marina, travels south along the Intracoastal Waterway to Union Street then returns north and arrives at Dunedin Marina. Boats arrive at Dunedin Marina at about 7 p.m.
City plans Christmas & holiday parade
DUNEDIN – The Old-Fashioned Christmas & Holiday Parade, will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 4 to 9 p.m. downtown.
Santa will attend the street parade, beginning at 4 p.m. along Douglas Avenue from Beltrees Street heading north.
After the parade, carriage rides, train rides, snow slide, kids crafts, old fashioned games, live music featuring “Late Night Brass,” “Soul Benders,” entertainment, Santa Claus, snow flurries and more will be included.
Donations will be accepted at the activity areas to benefit the Dunedin for Youth Scholarship Fund.
Youth Guild presents Holiday Tour of Homes
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Youth Guild will host its 50th Annual Holiday Tour of Homes, Saturday, Dec. 7.
This year’s theme is “Celebrating Fifty Years of a Holiday Tradition” and the guild will have five Dunedin homes and selected apartments at Mease Manor included in this year’s tour.
Proceeds from this event benefit the Dunedin Youth Guild’s youth scholarship program and other youth-focused community improvement projects.
Advance tickets are available for $25 at various organizations around Dunedin: The Dunedin Chamber of Commerce, Dunedin Community Center, Hale Center, and Dunedin Fine Art Center.
Advance tickets are also available for purchase from Dunedin Youth Guild members or online at dunedinyouthguild.org.
Tickets can also be purchased for $30 the day of the event at Mease Manor, 700 Mease Drive. The tours are open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the Holiday Tea is open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The tickets will be available on the tour.
Visit www.dunedinyouthguild.org or Facebook (Dunedin Youth Guild), or call 727-734-0394 to get up-to-date information.