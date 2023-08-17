PALM HARBOR — Longtime Palm Harbor Library Director Gene Coppola recently announced he’s retiring from the position he’s held for the past 23 years on Aug. 11, capping a 40-plus year career as a librarian.
In his August 2023 Director’s Column, Coppola said he feels “completed, exhausted, nourished, exasperated, a bit wiser, regretful, content, a mixed bag of feelings” after four decades in the book-lending business, and he went on to pen a heartfelt ode to running the PHL, located at 2330 Nebraska Ave.
“It only seems like yesterday when I got here and it was a whole different world,” Coppola wrote. He noted the sorry state of the library when he started (“no awnings and the entire building was painted a battleship gray”) while praising the staff, volunteers, and residents who helped the facility grow into the trend-setting, well-respected cornerstone of the community it is today.
“We may never have been the best-looking library, but we always provided great service and that was due to dedicated staffs and countless number of selfless and loyal community volunteers,” he said. Because the library “was not a part of the county until recently, we have had over the years taken care of ourselves. … We depend on each other to get things done and it’s a true reflection of the community.”
Coppola reserved some page space to praise the PHL’s founder, Jeanette Malouf, past and present staff members, including Assistant Director Cathy Wos, who will serve as interim director until Coppola’s replacement is named. He also wrote about himself, stating, “Personally, I like to think I made some positive impact. I believe strongly in servant leadership, respect/cooperation with colleagues and taking the higher road in all things that matter. Believe me, I have fallen on my face quite a few times … and have wondered quite often of I’d chosen the right profession. I had my doubts but deep down I knew this was the right job for me. That’s what got me out of the bed the following morning.”
Now that’s he’s made the decision to turn the page on this chapter of his life, Coppola said he’s more than ready to roll out of bed a bit later every morning and enjoy the peace and quiet of retired life with his wife.
“In the short term, I’m going to sit back and relax, sleep late, do some traveling with my wife and do what I want to do,” Coppola said by phone on Aug. 9, in the midst of interviews for his replacement. He admitted he was ready to step back from running the library because he’d “honestly run out of steam.”
That kind of fatigue is understandable after two-plus decades elevating the Palm Harbor Library from a fledgling facility built in 1988 into a state-of-the-art “cultural destination” that under Coppola’s guidance has been a leader in providing innovative programs and amenities. They include the recent addition of a machine made in France that prints out customized, three-page short stories on recycled paper.
“Someone once told me early in my career never sit on your laurels, so as soon as I’m done with something I’m saying, ‘What’s next?’” he said. Coppola cited the addition of a teen room in 2009, the Marlene E. Yoffredo Activities Center in 2018, the Mark Mazurek Gaming Center in 2019, and the musical garden, which allows kids and adults to play instruments in a serene outdoor setting, a feature he said has been very popular since the pandemic.
When asked if he’d been able to reflect on everything he’d accomplished, Coppola responded, “Not really, because it’s still in motion. The board has been interviewing the seven candidates this week and I’ve been sitting in on those, so I haven’t had the distance to appreciate it yet. But I’m sure I will after I step away on Friday.”
Coppola said after decompressing from a 40-year career as a public servant, he would like to get involved “in mentoring and consulting throughout the state, but I don’t know if people want to hear me!”
Asked what he’s most proud of about the legacy he leaves at the Palm Harbor Library, Coppola said, “I have found that the major thing we did was identify voids in the community we could fill. When music programs were being cut from schools, we offered the instrument-borrowing program. When teens needed a place to hang out, we built the teen center. We converted unused office space into the Yoffredo Activities Center, where we host live performances and is home to our bookstore.
“People move into a neighborhood looking for quality of life, and one thing is a public library. I think we did a good job in that regard, and I just hope the community appreciates it.”