Dunedin City Hall grand opening looms
DUNEDIN — City officials expect to have a grand opening for their new 39,000-square-foot City Hall in March.
"We are moving along very well. We are packing our boxes and taking pictures off the walls," said City Manager Jennifer Bramley at a City Commission meeting on Jan. 24.
Bramley said she doesn't want to announce the date of the event until the city has acquired its temporary certificate of occupancy in hand.
Brief road closures are scheduled for Feb. 6-10 adjacent to the new Dunedin City Hall, as contractors pave portions of Milwaukee Avenue, Virginia Street and Louden Avenue in preparation for the building opening.
The $22 million City Hall will include event space, a two-story administrative wing and a single-story Commission Chamber at 727 Louden Ave.
Gateway construction may start in spring
The Gateway Development project at 606 and 614 Main St. is expected to break ground in the spring.
According to city documents, the project consists of a four-story, mixed-use building with underground parking, ground floor restaurant/retail/food hall and parking.
The upper three floors will include 90 apartments, a community swimming pool and other recreational amenities.
Also featured is a four-story boutique hotel with underground parking and service areas, lobby-lounge, meeting space and a swimming pool on the ground floor. The upper three floors will include 79 hotel rooms.
The project will have public promenade space and surface parking.
Pickleball courts planned for park
The parks division has requested engineering support to design and provide cost estimates for constructing pickleball courts at Eagle Scout Park, 1040 Virginia St.
Improvements would include sidewalks, parking, and required drainage.
Staff has asked an engineering firm to conduct geotech borings within the community garden to check for any landfill material.
Students involved in bench project
Staff is working with Dunedin High School on repairing downtown benches.
Students in Brandon Szmanski's construction program have completed the first bench and are now working on three more. Over the next year, city officials plan to refurbish all of the downtown benches.
City officials plan bring Szmanski's class to a city commission meeting in the spring to thank the students for their work.