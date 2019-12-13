Palm Harbor Fire Rescue names firefighter of the year

PALM HARBOR — Palm Harbor Fire Rescue has named Luca Petrone its 2019 Firefighter of the Year.
“Firefighter Petrone has exemplified his role as a leader in the department throughout his time here. What specifically stands out about Firefighter Petrone is his pride in the fire service and his duty to others,” a PHFR press release said.
This past year Petrone has worked hard taking the knowledge and skills he has learned from attending several statewide fire conferences and putting them to good use, department officials said.
His most recent accomplishment was the design of an app the department can use to keep the department calendar, training dates, daily department information, etc., all in one location.
Department officials also say Petrone maintains a strong work ethic and positive upbeat demeanor. He’s often seen setting aside his time to assist and train other employees.
“In addition to training his peers, Petrone has done a tremendous amount of work developing new medical protocol for the Pinellas County Hazardous Materials Team,” the release said.
He is also a paramedic and a member of the Palm Harbor Hazmat Team.
“It goes without saying, that Firefighter Petrone demonstrates the core values of Palm Harbor Fire Rescue and continues to mentor those around him, bridging the gap with younger firefighters. It is with great pleasure that we applaud Firefighter Petrone, 2019 Firefighter of the Year,” the release said.