DUNEDIN — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s Autonomous Vehicle, or AVA, is returning to Dunedin after a successful six-week pilot on Clearwater Beach.
From Feb. 24-March 31, AVA had more than 2,700 passengers on board and travelled nearly 800 miles.
AVA returned to service April 28 on Douglas Avenue between Main Street and the Dunedin Public Library. It will run Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“We are excited for AVA to return to Dunedin with enhanced safety features and newer technology,” said Brad Miller, chief executive officer of PSTA. “We invite people of all ages to enjoy and leave with a better understanding of how technology can help enhance safety all while providing clean-energy solutions that could transform transportation.”
Joe Moye, CEO of Beep, said: “We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with PSTA and the city of Dunedin with a new service along Douglas Avenue with our new AVA platform. Our safety-first approach is a vital component for each of the communities we serve, which includes training and engaging first responders on our service and autonomous vehicles. AVA will provide residents and visitors a safe, convenient, and sustainable way to explore this beautiful city and all it has to offer.”
Said Dunedin Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski: “Safety is always our number one priority. We have been working with PSTA and Beep to learn how the new AVA platform has advanced technology and safety features. Riders will be able to park at the Library or Hale Center and shuttle to Main Street to walk and explore shops and restaurants in downtown Dunedin.”
The autonomous shuttle will operate at a maximum speed of 15 mph as part of a six-week pilot. Riders will be required to wear a seatbelt. Passengers are limited to one round trip.
PSTA operates 40 bus and trolley routes with a fleet of 210 vehicles. More information is available at www.psta.net.