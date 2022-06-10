Scott running for ‘mayor’ of Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — Dawn M. Larson Scott, a long-term resident of Palm Harbor, is running to be the next mayor of Palm Harbor. To earn that esteemed title, she has scheduled a number of “FUNdraising” events over the next few months.
Money raised, however, won’t end up in her campaign kitty, but instead be given to others.
The “mayor” of Palm Harbor is an imaginary office. It was created by the Greater Palm Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce in 1982 to raise money for local charitable organizations. The “candidate” who raises the most money is declared mayor for the next year.
Scott noted in her “campaign” that she was raised in Pinellas County and has been a resident of Palm Harbor since 1977. She hopes to raise $50,000 for her chosen charity, Random Acts of Flowers, a group on which she is also a board member. The volunteers at Random Acts of Flowers repurpose flowers that have been donated from weddings, funerals, and grocery stores and create new flower arrangements to deliver to nursing homes, hospitals, and hospice patients in our community.
RAF is located in Dunedin and is always appreciative of donations of vases, paper towels, toilet paper, vinegar, dish/hand soap, delivery van sponsors, gas cards, and of course volunteers.
Contributions in Scott’s name can be made to https://palmharborchamber.com/palm-harbor-honorary-mayor/.
The winning candidate will be announced Oct. 13
Catch the bus to the show
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks and Recreation is hosting a bus trip to a performance of “The Cemetery Club” at Early Bird Dinner Theater Thursday, July 14.
Cost is $59 a person; deadline for registration is Tuesday, July 14. Register online or in person at the Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave.
Fee includes transportation, show, buffet, salad bar and desserts, coffee, tea and gratuity.
The motor coach will depart from and return to the Hale Senior Activity Center. Space is limited.
Dunedin student certified
OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. — Stephanie Jarvis of Dunedin is among 72 New York Institute of Technology students who completed the university's rigorous Internship Certificate Program during the spring 2022 semester.
She interned at the National Academy of Sports Medicine.
Hicks earns degree from UV
BURLINGTON, VT – Gwendolyn Hicks of Palm Harbor graduated with a bachelor of science degree in molecular genetics during commencement ceremonies at the University of Vermont in May.
Degrees were conferred on an estimated 3,332 graduates. Erik Weihenmayer, the first blind person to summit Mount Everest, was the graduation speaker.
AdventHealth debuts orthopedic, spine unit
TARPON SPRINGS — AdventHealth North Pinellas recently unveiled a dedicated orthopedic and spine unit. The newly designed space will include 12 private patient rooms and a suite of comprehensive services that aims to reduce recovery time and improve patient outcomes.
The nearly 10,000-square-foot unit will allow for pre-and post-operative care and is designed to offer physical therapy five days a week. It’s located within the hospital and provides patients with access to trained physicians and therapists.
The unit offers beds with lower rails, allows patients to wear their own clothes instead of hospital gowns, and provides access to a state-of-the-art gym where patients can get active and heal. An Orthopedic Navigator will also be on-site to support patients every step of the way.
Kokolakis marks 50th anniversary
TARPON SPRINGS – Kokolakis Contracting has come a long way since its origins 50 years ago in a New York basement. Now it’s a nationwide company working on multi-million-dollar projects.
John Kokolakis and his wife, Peggy, created the company in 1972 in the basement of their home in Brooklyn, New York, doing roofing, painting and plumbing. This year, it’s in the middle of building a $112.4-million cyber instructional facility at Fort Gordon, Georgia, at the headquarters of Army Cyber Command. It’s due to be completed by 2024.
Kokolakis also recently won two bids from the city of Tampa for related design-build projects totaling $63 million: relocating the Solid Waste Department to a new site on the McKay Bay Peninsula and relocating the current occupants of that site — facilities for the Tampa Police Department — to a new location on Howard Street.
Current president Joseph Kokolakis joined the company in 1989 as vice president and general counsel, expanding the firm into the southeast by opening a regional office in Tarpon Springs.
Originally a family-run business, Kokolakis Contracting became employee-owned in May 2021, allowing employees to earn stock in the company, gaining a vested interest in the company’s future.
Doyle graduates from Mount Union
ALLIANCE, Ohio — Michael Doyle of Tarpon Springs graduated May 14 from the University of Mount Union.
More than 400 graduate and undergraduate students participated in the ceremonies, which took place for graduate students in the morning and undergraduate students in the afternoon.
Manning named to dean's list
LAMONI, Iowa — Kaitlin Manning of Holiday has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Graceland University.
Students with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.64 are named to the dean's list.
County hosts food giveaway
As part of countywide effort to meet the growing need for food assistance, the Pinellas County Commission will host a free fresh food distribution event on Friday, June 10 in Pinellas Park. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Avenue North. Distribution will be drive-thru only, and the event will run until 11 a.m., or while supplies last.
The County’s partnership with the St. Pete Free Clinic is part of a continuous effort to ensure public well-being by distributing healthy foods to citizens most in need. Anyone in need of grocery necessities is welcome to attend.
With food insecurity on the rise in our community, the St. Pete Free Clinic is working to ensure all food and nutrition insecure areas in the county have consistent access to quality food. SPFC offers expanded locations, hours, and drive-through options with additional mobile pantries in underserved areas in mid- and north Pinellas County. With compassion and respect, SPFC changes lives by providing health care, nutritious food, recovery housing, and education for our neighbors in need. To learn more about SPFC, please visit www.thespfc.org.
