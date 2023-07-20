DUNEDIN — Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski looked hard to see if anything was not covered in plans to ensure the Dunedin marina remains a valuable city asset for years to come.
She was impressed by the city staff's efforts to identify the marina issues that should be addressed by consultants.
“I really couldn't find one thing missing," Bujalski said the commission’s July 11 meeting.
The commission by consensus that day gave staff the go-ahead to move forward in seeking consulting services to develop a master plan for the Dunedin Marina and public facilities associated with it.
The firm is expected to give the commission more definitive answers on the need for certain improvements, such as more boat slips.
"Because yeah, I can easily say I want 30 more slips," Bujalski said. "But I can't tell you whether that's even possible."
Funds for the marina master plan consulting services are included in the fiscal year 2023 budget in the amount of $100,000. Funding for the implementation of the plan and any associated construction costs are yet to be determined.
The master plan is expected to evaluate the condition and life expectancy of the current facilities, obtain feedback from staff, stakeholder groups, and the general public on the desired amenities, and present various options for future facilities, layouts, amenities and services.
Lanie Sheets, parks and recreation administration superintendent, said city officials had discussions with the Marina Advisory Committee on items they wanted included in the marina master plan and also have taken notes from City Commission meetings in the last year on related issues.
Though he agreed to move forward with seeking proposals for the preparation of the master plan work, Commissioner John Tornga said a lot of marina issues have been discussed that don't require the expense of hiring a consultant. He asked whether staff should be able to address some of the needs.
"We are looking for them to do a complete structural analysis," Sheets said. "Tell us how much life do we have left on these facilities. When do they need to be replaced? What is the best way to replace them? What's the best way to configure the replacement docks? That is not an expertise that we have on staff that we are looking for."
Tornga said that city officials have determined three times that A Dock needs replacement.
"There are a lot of residents that don't know about the marina and don't care about the marina and never will be in that marina," Tornga said. "And so I would like to make sure we have a focus on what it is we really think we want out of this marina. First from our residents and or from the representative of these residents."
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said city officials will provide to the consultant how many times they've discussed marina issues and comments from a recent rate study, dredging and other information.
"We don't need to spend that much time on A dock, but we do need to know what the conditions are of B and C dock," Bramley said, "in particular because we really don't know how long the life is on those particular docks. So that's an exercise we'll run at this point as part of the master plan."
Commissioner Robert Walker said he thinks the objectives for the master plan study were "pretty well laid out" in the requests for proposals.
It's important to understand there are complexities that arise with multiple companies involved in the study, "but it sounds like you got a handle on that," Walker said.
The study is also expected to examine all the slips in the marina basin to make sure they are the right size and configuration. Parking needs, for both slip users and the general public, also will be addressed.
Staff offices, maintenance facilities, concession operations, municipal pier and day dock, restroom facilities and floating docks also were mentioned along with other amenities as part of the study in the city memos.
Upon meeting with and receiving feedback from staff, stakeholder groups, and the public on considered amenities, layouts and services, the consultant shall be responsible for developing at least three concepts for future development.