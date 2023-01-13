OLDSMAR — Oldsmar officials hosted a pair of public workshops Jan. 10 to further refine the City Council’s intentions for the development of the 10-acre property on State Street known as the City Hall site. The plans now include a new City Hall.
The council also addressed the parcel adjacent to the Oldsmar Public Library on St. Petersburg Drive.
Representatives for GAI Consultants explained the latest step in the process of bringing a mixed-use, multipurpose project to the City Hall site, which saw five proposals received from a letter of interest that was submitted nationwide last fall.
Owen Beitsch and his colleague, Laura Smith, walked the local lawmakers through the critical elements that need to be included in the upcoming request for proposals that will be sent to the five respondents, including reaffirming the history and objectives for the property, requesting financial references from the applicants, and deciding how to prioritize the sale price of the city-owned land.
The biggest development from the work session, however, was the unanimous decision to include a new City Hall in the project.
The plan to redevelop downtown stretches back more than a decade, and in that time the current building, a glass-faced structure located at 100 State Street W., has aged to the point where having the 30-plus-year-old facility smack dab in the middle of the new development doesn’t make much sense.
“The building is an aging product,” City Manager Felicia Donnelly said of City Hall, noting it needs nearly $2 million in deferred maintenance work, including a complete reconstruction of the parking lot, new HVAC units and generators as well other costly repairs. Donnelly added the current building is not sufficient for the emergency operations services that are critical to the city during hurricanes, stating, “we have a need for a hardened local structure that’s out of the flood zone for emergencies.”
While Donnelly admitted the designing, planning and construction of a new City Hall could take up to five years and would force employees to find alternate workspaces during that time, she noted its inclusion would make the parcel larger, and she assured the council they were resilient enough to handle the transition. “I’m not overly concerned about where we might go as City Hall is being constructed,” she said.
Ultimately, the five council members agreed to include plans for a new City Hall in the request for proposals.
“When I think about the state of the current building and what we went just through (with Hurricane Ian), the building is not prepared for the worst,” council member Andrew Knapp said. Graber noted “the front of the building is made out of glass, and it faces the water. It’s just not safe.”
Council member Katie Gannon pointed out that by “including more land we automatically decrease the density” of the project, a sticking point for many residents throughout last year’s election cycle, and she noted the ad valorem taxes from the development, predicted to be between $500,000 and $900,000 annually, “would help offset the cost in the long run … So I think to include an additional 1.3 acres is really smart. I think there’s a lot of upside, and I can’t see the downside.”
Following the four-hour session, Donnelly explained the next steps in the process.
The consultant will now create an evaluation matrix that ensures the elements the city wants are represented. After proposals are received the city will host community open houses where the public can learn about the specific proposals and provide their comments. There will then be another public work session before sending final requests to developers. “This robust community engagement process helps the developers to produce proposals that align with the expectations and overall vision of the site created by community members,” Donnelly said via email.
Changes to the townhome project include tripling the amount of greenspace, adding another exit, and making sure all the units have ample parking. “The proposal was generally well received by the participants and those will be presented to the City Council,” Donnelly said. “There is more opportunity for public comment as the development proposal will be considered by the Planning Board and the City Council.”