Rick Vaughn has always been passionate about his work, whether on the job with the Olympics, pro football, pro baseball and these days as the director of Joe Maddon's Respect 90 Foundation.
It was that passion that led him to write the recently published book, "100 Years of Baseball on St. Petersburg's Waterfront —How the Game Shaped a City".
"I didn't intend to write a book, but I had a blast doing it," Vaughn said from his home in Palm Harbor.
The book aside, Vaughn has had a blast doing a lot of things in his sports communication career, starting with a stint working for the Washington Federals of the USFL and then moving on to the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics where he was the Maryland press officer for one of the soccer sites in the U.S. (preliminary matches were held at various locations with the finals taking place in LA).
“I got to know a lot of the Baltimore media there,” Vaughn said.
Those relationships and his familiarity with the Baltimore area helped get Vaughn a job with the Baltimore Orioles, who he was with from 1984-1994. The big news during that period was the team's move from antiquated Memorial Stadium to Camden Yards. From there it was on to the Washington Redskins as their director of Communications for two years.
After Washington, Vaughn joined the Tampa Bay Devil Rays expansion team as the vice president of Communications and was with them through 2016. Vaughn's time with the team, which began major league play in 1998, included the rebranding of Tampa's name, dropping Devil and becoming just the Rays.
A highlight of Vaughn's "baseball career" was when he was recognized with the Robert O. Fishel Award, named after the longtime baseball executive, and given annually to an "active, non-uniformed representative of Major League Baseball whose ethics, character, dedication, service, professionalism and humanitarianism best represent the standards propounded by Mr. Fishel."
“To be linked with Bob Fishel even in a small way is meaningful beyond words," said Vaughn. "He defined the job for the rest of us, excelling while under the intense media spotlight that came from leading the PR operations of the Yankees and the American League. To have it voted on by your peers makes it that much more special."
Vaughn has been with the Respect 90 Foundation since 2017. The book project came up by chance. A couple of years ago he was parked in the Al Lang Stadium parking during a visit to St. Petersburg. Before leaving that day, he got to wondering — and wandering.
"I knew a lot about the history of baseball in St. Petersburg and the history of Al Lang Stadium and I took a walk around the stadium to see if there were any markings," he recalled. "There wasn't much. Only a bronze plaque that was put up in 1977. You couldn't even see the name of the stadium. The Rowdies (soccer team that plays there now) had signage all over. I thought, ‘We can do a better job than this.' So, I started doing some research, which appealed to me as I am a member of SABR (Society for American Baseball Research)."
Vaughn kept plugging away.
"After six weeks, I fell in love with researching it," he said. "I was not planning on a book but my wife, Sue, encouraged me and so did my friend Tim Kurkjian (of ESPN and who wrote the forward for the book). I sent out a few proposals and Arcadia Publishing took it on."
The book includes facts, figures, stories, photos and anecdotes about Al Lang Stadium (originally called Waterfront Park) and about teams that spring-trained in St. Pete, starting with the Boston Braves in 1915. The Yankees came later, as did the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets. The Orioles trained there briefly, as well, in the early ’90s.
There were fewer than a handful of years in that heyday when St. Petersburg did not host baseball teams for spring training — by no fault of their own. With concerns over possible shortages during World War II, teams were discouraged from travelling afar for spring training.
How did the idea of having spring training in St. Petersburg get started? It was a vision that Mayor Al Lang had way back when. He figured if they could bring baseball to St. Pete, they could make a sleepy fish village a destination for more tourism.
Much of Vaughn's research came by perusing old issues of the St. Pete Times.
“The book is intended to educate some of the newer people to the area on the history of baseball here, and at the same time evoke memories for others," Vaughn said.
You want a taste of the kind of history Vaughn is talking about? Including the two incoming members of the Baseball Hall of Fame, Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen, 195 Hall of Famers will have played at Al Lang Stadium. That list would also include the likes of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle, Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Nolan Ryan and Jackie Robinson (who attracted sell-out crowds).
Vaughn would like to see the city highlight some of that history in a big way, perhaps with plaques or other markings.
“We can do more,” he stressed.