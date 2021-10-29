DUNEDIN — Kevin Janiga lives about 50 steps away from the first tee at the Dunedin Golf Club.
“So I can crawl over there if I had to,” said the president of the Dunedin Men’s Golf Association and chairman of the club’s grounds committee.
Janiga is a strong advocate of making improvements to the golf course that preserve and restore the design integrity of the Donald Ross course.
Along those lines, the club was awarded a $15,000 grant in early 2021 from the Donald Ross Foundation, a nonprofit organization.
Ross is considered a legendary golf course architect, born in Scotland, who designed about 400 courses across the country, including the city-owned Dunedin Golf Club course.
The club used the grant money to develop a restoration master plan, which was completed in May 2021.
Janiga said a noted Donald Ross restoration architect from North Carolina “came in, took a look at the golf course and was blown away. He said, ‘Kevin, I have been on hundreds of golf courses. But this is in the top 10 percent of all Donald Rosses I’ve ever seen.’”
The restoration plan calls for about $3.8 million worth of work. The new irrigation system would cost about $1 million, Janiga said.
City commissioners in late August expressed their support for making improvements to the course that include about $2.3 million to $2.75 million in capital projects to address needed repairs and new investments to upgrade facilities. City officials said they will continue to meet with consultants to come up with more specifics on the scope of the work involved.
Janiga would like city officials to invest more money in the club.
“What I’m trying to do is say, ‘Hey guys, if you spend an extra million, you have a golf course that would be making big news throughout the golf industry and it would become a destination golf course in the United States,” Janiga said.
He said it has been frustrating watching the golf course deteriorate in the past few years and added that it needs a lot of tender loving care.
“I think the city would be amazed at the kind of return they will get if they make that investment,” he said.
The master plan provides a detailed plan and cost estimate for a total restoration of the golf course, including:
• Address drainage issues and upgrading irrigation system.
• Restore and regrass green complexes and greenside bunker complexes.
• Remove trees and reestablish original holes and sight lines.
• Regrass fairways and restore fairway bunkers and teeing grounds.
The Dunedin City Commission discussed the golf club Aug. 31 with consultants who presented a detailed sustainability study prepared by the National Golf Foundation. Whether they will implement all the recommendations that embrace the Donald Ross elements remains to be seen, but they expressed comments indicating that the condition of the club needs to be addressed.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said at the Aug. 31 meeting that commissioners have discussed the golf course every year since she has been in office.
“And I just think it’s time to put our money where our mouth is and put our best effort into that,” she said. “What does that mean? I don’t know. I’m not going to dissect that right now. Because I think that’s where we have the experts to come back and say, ‘If you want this, this is how you get it,’” Bujalski said.
The Golf Club’s history dates to 1927. The semi-private club, which is owned by the city, includes an 18-hole championship golf course, a clubhouse, pro shop/cart bar, maintenance facility and driving range.
Janiga hopes to get a chance to discuss the master plan with the City Commission. He would like to have the restoration work done by the club’s anniversary celebration.
“It would be an awesome thing to kind of highlight the big 100th anniversary celebration. Put up commemorative plaques. Really create a lot of media attention,” Janiga said.
A former player and assistant coach for the University of Tennessee’s golf team, Janiga also was golf pro for a couple of years. He’s been playing golf for about 51 years.
“That’s why I bought a house next to the golf course and moved to Dunedin,” he said. “I saw this wonderful golf course here and what a great community is Dunedin is. ... This is heaven on earth.”