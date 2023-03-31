DUNEDIN — A consultant compared the redesign of the Dunedin Golf Club course to an architectural dig.
"We will be able to see the original putting surfaces," said Kris Spence during a two-hour discussion at the March 21 City Commission meeting.
The total cost of the renovation project is $4.89 million, which includes contingency funds. Plans call for the bidding process to begin this fall with construction to begin in the spring of 2024. The course is slated to open in fall of that year.
Opened in 1927, the course at 1050 Palm Blvd., was designed by the renowned golf course architect Donald Ross.
"So to be able to uncover it, restore it and allow the public and the guests of Dunedin to enjoy an absolute authentic Ross golf course is what we are after here, and that's what the master plan seeks to achieve," Spence said.
Consultants and city officials went into great detail in discussing deficiencies, such as drainage issues, shrunken greens and tree problems.
"The greens themselves have lost 35% to 50% of their surface. That's very common on golf courses that are close to 100 years old," Spence said.
Lorrie Viola, the project manager with Stantec Consulting Services of Clearwater, said renovating a golf course is sometimes more difficult than taking on a new project.
"You have a lot of existing elements that you don't have when you have a clean slate," Viola said. "For instance, the golf course is almost 100 years old. So now we have trees where there weren't trees before."
City officials did a hole-by-hole walk through on the golf course, looked at trees that can be removed and determined there were 116, City Manager Jennifer Bramley said.
"That's not a small amount of trees to come off this course," Bramley said.
Some of the trees that would remain are grand oaks, she said, speaking at length of why they need to preserve them.
"I think it's important to note, too, that is the standard that we hold ourselves to in regards to our tree ordinance. We built the new city hall around the grand oak on Milwaukee. We are demolishing this building with respect to the grand oak on this property," Bramley said.
"The preservation of certain trees is inherent with just about every master plan the city has to maintain the tree canopy in the way that it is. It is what we are known for," she said.
In considering the trees, city officials cringed a bit at some of the trees consultants wanted to take out, but they came to a compromise, adding that some of the trees are on Palm Boulevard so they impact more than just the golf course, Bramley said.
"There is far more in play here than the spirit of Donald Ross," Bramley said.
She also said the city arborist told officials that certain trees need to stay.
"I think we need to listen to him. We need to practice what we preach (to) the development community and every other community,” Bramley said.
Overall, city commissioners were pleased with the presentation and plans for the golf course, but they raised some concerns.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said she got a lot of comments from residents who were concerned that the course wouldn't be playable to the average person.
"Pricing Dunedin residents out is one thing which I know is not on the table right now, and I'm sure we will deal with that in a good way," she said. "Is it going to be playable to the average person, and again, particularly Dunedin residents who just like to play and they don't need to have the Taj Mahal of courses."
Spence replied that it will be more playable for the average person.
"And that will primarily come from the approaches being wider, and the approaches integrating with the fairway again like they originally did," Spence said.
Commissioner Robert Walker said there is a lot of enthusiasm from the community for the project.
"I'm very excited about this both from the historic nature as well as the renovation of the course character. I think that's going to be beneficial to the community," Walker said.
He said he was interested in how the project will be managed.
City Parks and Recreation Director Vince Gizzi said the new general manager of the Dunedin Golf Club, Blaine Kline, brings a lot of experience to the job.
Commissioner John Tornga, the city's liaison to the golf course, asked if there was a possibility city officials won't find a construction company that has the capability to do the work.
There are a lot of contractors out there that are interested in this project, Spence said.
"There's a lot of competition for work, especially in South Florida right now. It was compounded by Ian. There are things that have been delayed and put into this schedule," Spence said.
Tornga said he would like to see some kind of cash flow analysis of what happens over the next two or three years as it relates to the project.
"We really kind of need to see how this relates to the current players at our course. Because we certainly rely on them initially coming back," Tornga said. "So we have to see some kind of plan for that as we look at this."
Bramley said Finance Director Les Tyler is deeply involved in the cash flow analysis and will be able to present that to commissioners in the near future.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said efforts to obtain a state grant might require lobbying, and the county legislative delegation can help with that.
City officials have applied for a $500,000 grant, but they won't know until late May or June whether Gov. Ron DeSantis approves it, Gizzi said.
Kevin Janiga, who is actively involved in the Dunedin Men's Golf Association, raised a couple of issues about safety, but said there has been a lot of coordination on the project.
Most of the holes "are spot-on — I'm very pleased at what I'm seeing I think all the milestones have been met,” he said. "It's just going extremely well."
The project funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and from and city funds.
At the April 4 work session, the City Commission is scheduled to review the overview of four large-scale projects planned for the city: plans for a parking garage, the Highlander Aquatic Complex, Skinner Boulevard improvements and Dunedin Golf Course.
The proposed restoration master plan was presented at a community meeting on Feb. 21 at the Hale Senior Activity center. The plan, city officials said, was well received by the audience.
The next commission discussion on the golf course is slated for Tuesday, April 4, when city officials go over the financing of large capital improvement projects.