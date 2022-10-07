October, one of the happiest and “bewitching” times of the year, includes celebrating fall festivals and activities, and setting up those “frightfully wonderful” Halloween decorations.
Besides looking forward to the fall season with changes in weather and colors of leaves, it’s the time of year for werewolves, witches, warlocks and more creatures of the night making their way through the city of Dunedin, with trick or treating one of the most anticipated Halloween celebrations.
On Friday, Oct. 28, starting at 5 p.m., little “ghosts and ghouls” can participate in the Downtown Trick-or-Treating event. Line up at 5:45 p.m. to be in the Halloween Costume Parade along Main Street; the parade starts at 6:15 p.m. at the Dunedin History Museum.
To wrap up the Movies in the Park Series for this month, on Friday, Oct. 28, the city will feature “Harry and the Hendersons.”
And at the city of Dunedin’s annual Halloween Happenings event on Saturday, Oct. 29, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Highlander Park will roll out carnival-like games, activities from our live DJ, lots of candy and a variety of food vendors. All ages are welcome to participate in a costume contest by dressing up as your favorite costume character.
Your little goblins may also enjoy releasing energy in several bounce houses, dancing along with the DJ to his most bone chilling tunes, strolling through many trunk or treat experiences or hearing Halloween spirited tales by the Dunedin Library staff. And because the haunted hayride is so popular for the older kids, teens and parents, we have included a “little goblins” hayride. The “Into the Darkness Haunted Hayride” is recommended for ghouls ages 8 and up.
Check out the city’s website page, dunedingov.com, for more information on the lineup for Movies in the Park on Friday nights in October and the costume contest times for all ages at our Halloween Happenings event.
Visit the city special events calendar to pencil in your favorite fall festival on your calendar. The calendar will also show all the other events the city has going on in October and the fall season.
Jorie Peterson is an events coordinator for Dunedin Parks & Recreation.