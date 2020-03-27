DUNEDIN — From traffic concerns to design issues to protection for rare wading birds, area residents and government officials March 11 spoke out on what they perceived were the ups and downs of the $77.22 million preferred alternative for the replacement of the Dunedin Causeway bridges.
More than 100 people attended the public hearing, conducted by county officials in conjunction with the Florida Department of Transportation at the Hale Senior Center.
The proposed improvements involve the replacement of the existing low-level bridge with a new two-lane mid-level movable bridge and replacement of the existing tide-relief bridge with a new two-lane low-level fixed bridge.
Some citizens express concerns about effects the project will have on traffic flow in the area, including Tom Unverferth, a resident of Royal Stewart Arms, which is located near the causeway. He said under the proposed alternative, the width of vehicular traffic lanes remains the same at 11 feet.
“It appears what we are doing is making it more accessible for walkers and bicyclists," he said.
He asked if there has been any thought by the city to eliminate traffic congestion, such as to increase the entry lanes into Honeymoon Island State Park.
"If you can get the people into the park, that would eliminate those backups all the way up to Belcher Road during the Fourth of July" and on other holidays, Unverferth said.
Although the issue of traffic flow into the park wasn't discussed specifically as part of the county's presentation at the hearing, government officials were on hand before and after the meeting to answer questions.
County Public Works Director Kelli Levy said March 12 in an email that county, city of Dunedin and Honeymoon Island officials have been working on measures to help mitigate some of the traffic issues. Those efforts are separate from the bridge project.
Levy addressed some environmental and other concerns at the start of the public hearing. Based on findings in the national resources evaluation and inter-agency coordination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other agencies, the preferred bridge alternative "will either have no effect or is not likely to adversely affect federal and state protected species," she said.
"Additionally, the preferred alternative is anticipated to have minimal involvement with the central fish habitat and no involvement with federally designated critical habitats," she said.
The bridge alternative also is expected to have minor impacts to mangroves, tidal flats and seagrasses, Levy said.
Kim Begay, vice president of the Clearwater Audubon Society, was concerned about the placement of the turn-in area for the mid-level proposed bridge on the very northeast end of the Causeway. She asked that the turn-in area be extended farther west away from the mangrove area to help protect what she said is the rarest wading bird in North America, the reddish, and other species.
"Right now, we have a 2-year-old sub-adult male who is foraging on that shoreline every single day," Begay said.
Praise over cooperation
During the public hearing, Dunedin Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski lauded the county's work on the project.
"They have been so wonderful, to work with us, to listen to our concerns … We didn't want a high bridge like the Belleair Causeway, a big bridge to go to nowhere. We didn't want our recreation to go away," Ward Bujalski said.
"We didn't want to affect our views," she said. "We didn't want to negatively impact the environment, so I think everyone as part of this process has really looked at those things and tried to come up with the best solution possible and something that will last us another 70 years once it is built."
Jackie Nigro, chairwoman since 2014 of the Dunedin Causeway Bridge Ad Hoc Advisory Committee, said the city has been supportive the committee's work.
"For new residents who don't really know anything about it, and I understand how that happens, you can be assured from me and from our city staff, commissioners and our mayor and the folks I have spoken about from Pinellas County, you will be well-served by this bridge that goes up," Nigro said.
John Tornga, a former city commissioner, said he has been much aware of the bridge issues over time. He was involved as chairman of a waterfront task force that looked into options for the bridge.
Though he said his preference would be the lower bridge because that's what he's used to, he added that with a higher bridge safety is significantly better from the standpoint of ingress and egress. It's possible, he said, that a moveable bridge will not be working sometimes.
"The higher bridge as we obviously know is much less expensive. From the maintenance and operational standpoint, it's also a lot less expensive," he said, adding that he would be comfortable with the higher bridge option.
Attendees were invited to fill out a comment form that will be made part of the public record. Also that evening, they viewed large drawings of the project and shared their thoughts with county officials.
About the project
The project development and environmental study, which began in March 2015, evaluated options for the rehabilitation or replacement of the existing bridges, as well as a no-build alternative.
The limits of the study are from the west of Royal Steward Arms Parkway on Honeymoon Island to the intersection of Gary Place/Gary Circle on Ward Island, a distance of about two miles.
Both bridges were constructed in 1963 and are considered functionally obsolete because of their narrow width. There are no shoulders on the bridge, and the sidewalks on the north side are only 3 1/2 feet wide. The multi-use path on the south side of the bridge is considered too narrow, at 6 feet wide.
The U.S. Coast Guard's navigational clearance guidelines for movable bridges at this location are 21 feet of vertical clearance in the closed position and unlimited navigational clearance in the open position. The proposed mid-level bridge will have 35 feet of vertical clearance in the closed position.
The typical section of the proposed bridge includes 11-feet wide travel lanes with 8-foot shoulders that can function as undesignated bicycle lanes. A 5-foot sidewalk is proposed on the north side of the bridge. A 15-foot-wide multi-use trail is proposed on the south side of the bridge.
Approval of the completed project development and environmental study is slated for late spring or early summer of 2020. It is considered necessary for the county to seek federal and state funding.