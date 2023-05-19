Dunedin City Hall sets ribbon cutting
DUNEDIN — The grand opening of the new Dunedin City Hall will take place Friday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m.
The new building, at 737 Louden Ave., will be the official hub of the city's municipal operations, local governance and city services.
The grand opening will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours of the new building, and refreshments from local restaurants.
The 39,000-square-foot building will be home to more than 80 city employees who were working out of five different buildings.
Departments and divisions at the new City Hall include: City Clerk, Communications, Community Development, Planning, Code Compliance, Economic and Housing Development, Engineering, Finance, Human Resources and Risk Management, Information Technology, Utility Billing, the Office of City Manager and the City Commission.
While final work installing technology and the livestream broadcast system continues, City Commission meetings will temporarily continue to be held at the old City Hall, 542 Main St.
Lima graduates from UGA
ATHENS — Fernanda Simoes Lima of Oldsmar graduated May 11 from the University of Georgia.
She received a bachelor of science degree in social work.
Students graduate from Cumberlands
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Two Dunedin residents, Joshua Donlan and Heidi Noyes, graduated May 10 from the University of the Cumberlands.
The nature of their degrees was not specified in a university press release.
More than 2,100 Cumberland students received degrees in the commencement exercises.