DUNEDIN — Duke Energy is using smart, "self-healing" technology that can automatically detect outages and quickly reroute power to restore service power.
In Dunedin, nine of 12 such projects were completed in 2021. The three remaining projects are expected to be completed in 2022 and 2026, a Duke Energy report said.
The technology works similar to how GPS reroutes traffic around an accident.
A City Commission discussion Feb. 15 stemmed from Commissioner Moe Freaney and Deputy Manager Jorge Quintas asking Duke Energy to address city concerns over the years on a number of issues in the form of a detailed report.
The intent was to make the commission feel comfortable with the efforts and improvements made thus far and have been programmed moving forward as city officials continue to negotiate with Duke on a new franchise agreement between now and July, when the current agreement expires, Quintas said.
Freaney said there had been some issues stemming from storms in recent years and she wanted to get the type of a report she thought the commission should get.
"I'm really happy about it," Freaney said. "I didn't want a dog and pony show. I wanted something that was personalized for Dunedin. And I think that has been something personally I've never actually seen from any of the energy companies."
In its 2021 report, Duke addressed 10 concerns raised in old reports, such as downtown feeder capability, streetlights and underground cable replacements.
Among Duke's improvements was an extensive rebuilding of its Dunedin substation that improved reliability for roughly 12,500 customers. Animals, such as raccoons and squirrels, are one of the largest causes of outages inside substations so animal control equipment was installed.
A major program to improve reliability, a report said, is the replacement of wood transmission poles. In 2021, Duke completed two transmission wood pole replacement projects involving eight poles.
These two lines serve roughly 28,000 customers in the area.
The report also said 90% of the streetlights in the city have been converted to LED lights.
Duke’s reactive initiatives include spot vegetation trimming and in some cases removal of fast-growing trees and vines, replacement or redesign of damaged or faulty equipment, or the installation of an osprey dish to prevent nesting material from dropping into power lines, a report said.
In 2025, Duke plans to execute a substation hardening project at Highlands Substation. This substation serves a smaller portion of the city but slightly more customers overall — roughly 15,000.
The project focuses on the replacement of oil circuit breakers with state-of-the-art breakers resulting in the transmission system being able to more effectively and consistently isolate faults and improve the customer experience through fewer interruptions, a report says.
Also among the new technology are smart meters. Bob McCabe, a Duke representative, said the meters give customers a lot more control over their usage.
"They can see what they are using on a real-time basis. I think that's pretty impressive. You can do it from your computer rather than walking out to your meter to take a look," McCabe said.
Commissioner John Tornga said that occasionally his neighborhood will lose power and asked why such incidents happen.
"Everybody always says we heard a pop. I don't know where that pop came from. Did it come from lightning? What caused it?" Tornga said.
He asked whether transformers have moving parts that need to be adjusted or checked.
Duke officials say they rarely have issues with transformers. Failures are usually caused by animals on the line, not the transformer. Usually, what customers are hearing are giant breakers tripping on the transformers.
Torgna said he hopes city officials can stay on top of smart technology and report back on how it relates to Dunedin.
"I think from what I've heard is that's a major player in all of this," Tornga said.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said the city has been limited as to what they can put on decorative light poles. She would like to see that addressed.
"We can't hang anything on them like flowers or anything. There is a whole number of myriad of things we wanted to do with those light poles that we can't because we are limited," she said.
She also said the city needs more charging stations downtown.
Mentioning tornadoes in the Midwest, fires in California, and hurricanes, Commissioner Deborah Kynes said the city and power company has to be ready for volatility.
"It really is on a much broader scale. It's going to take every one of us, almost a private-public partnership, to work on this because we are going to continue to see it, this volatility in climate change," she said.
In other matters included in the commission's agenda packet, staff reported that they have been meeting monthly with the transition team for Coca-Cola, which has a facility on 27 acres at Martin Luther King Avenue and San Christopher Drive. The soft-drink manufacturing company has announced it will be leaving the facility in late 2022.
Actions taken include meeting with business owners in the Martin Luther King business park; exploring the option of an Industrial District Overlay, a type of land use; addressing arsenic contamination reports; exploring Affordable Housing development opportunities and exploring various opportunities in mixed use, light manufacturing and other uses.
City officials have talked about new development on the property bolstering the tax base, creating jobs and being a good fit for the neighborhood.