Uhle gets chiropractic degree
PORT ORANGE — Christopher Uhle of Palm Harbor graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange on June 17.
Ewert receives chiropractic degree
DAVENPORT, IOWA — Stephanie Ewert of Palm Harbor graduated June 17 with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic's main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Roman speaks to Kiwanis
DUNEDIN — Ron Roman, a local author and graphic designer, was a guest speaker at a recent Dunedin Kiwanis Club meeting. Roman explained the processes for writing and publishing a book. His most recent novel, The Purple Sink, incorporates his experiences cave diving.
The book is available on Amazon.
Big Frog pitches veterans, responders
DUNEDIN — Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More, a full-service custom apparel decorating shop specializing in “un-frog-ettable” direct-to-garment printing, has announced a new initiative focusing on franchising opportunities for veterans and first responders.
The Dunedin-based brand is expanding and offering a nationwide incentive for veterans and first responders. The incentive program includes a 20% discount on the initial investment at the time of franchise agreement and waives annual royalty fees for one year. The financial incentives could add up to more than $15,000 for qualified veterans or first responders, depending on the location of the shop.
The veteran-focused initiative aims to help veterans and first responders fulfill their dreams of owning a small business.
The new veteran incentives apply nationwide through September 2023. Big Frog will support the veteran franchise development plan by investing in a series of on-demand webinars, career expos, advertising and editorials in veteran and franchise trade outlets, digital media campaigns, and collaborating with veteran service organization to support the cause.
To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit BIGFROG.COM.
Madden to Minnesota dean’s list
MINNEAPOLIS — Brooke Madden of Dunedin has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Minnesota.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Madden is a senior in the university’s College of Liberal Arts.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.