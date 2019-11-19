PALM HARBOR — Young orphaned children in Africa who grow up in poor conditions have the chance to achieve dreams they didn’t think were possible because of a Palm Harbor-based nonprofit.
That organization, HopeAlive268, started in 2010 on a church mission trip to Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, with members of Calvary Chapel and Crossroads Baptist Church in Palm Harbor.
According to Melissa Madasz, director of children and missions, on that first mission trip the members noticed the children were hungry and the organization used the money they had to buy food for them.
After the trip, Madasz and others discussed how the food they had purchased would soon run out, so they donated the rest of the money raised for the trip to donate for more food for the children. That one trip is what started HopeAlive268.
HopeAlive268 helps orphaned children in Eswatini by providing food, basic care, education and spiritual guidance.
The focus of HopeAlive268 is the Swati children. “It’s amazing thing to go over and see how kids are doing and how they’re thriving,” Madasz said.
One of her favorite memories from her most recent trip was at the annual student’s sports day. At this sports day students received hiking bags that contained soap toothbrushes, toothpaste and more.
Because of the high incidence of HIV/AIDS in the country, the highest in the world, many of the children helped by HopeAlive268 are orphans. The average age of the head of household is 15.
Many people do not have electricity or running water.
The main goal for the nonprofit is to see the Swati children thriving, for them to be educated so they can make an impact and difference in their own nation. The organization helps to achieve the goal by providing food, tea, vegetable and fruit at care points. The care points serve as “safe places for vulnerable children to play, learn, and receive support from the volunteers who come daily to cook for them and teach them,” the organization says. HopeAlive268 has a partnership with a clinic in the village of Siteki that helps provide health care.
The organization also has an anti-human trafficking program. They go into high schools and educate students and teachers on how to detect trafficking. Members of the nonprofit make an educational presentation and a representative from the Eswatini government tells children and their teachers signs to be look for. A book given to the children tells them how to prevent being trafficked by traveling with a friend or telling an adult where they are going.
According to HopeAlive268’s website, more than 1 million children are trafficked each year.
“That area is a large orphaned center; you tend to get kids that will go missing because there isn’t somebody looking out for them, so you don’t know that they are missing,” Madasz said.
HopeAlive268 also offers a scholarship program, which is currently being utilized by 26 students.
Madasz likes that HopeAlive268 is an easy way to make an impact in a huge way, whether through donations or going on mission trips. She also believes that people like to help when they see an opportunity to meet a need.
HopeAlive268 offers opportunities for volunteers interested in helping with projects in the country. Some of the projects in which volunteers have been involved are construction on a church building, building a playground, and setting up a reading and play area in a children’s ward.
“Teams of people go over to serve and help the ministry happening there several times a year — sometimes there are five or more small teams (or couples) that head over during the year to help with HopeAlive268,” said operations member Haven Rector.
“Whatever is a need at the moment we have been able to get team members to come in and meet some needs there,” Madasz added.
Anyone who wants to get involved in the nonprofit’s work people can go to HopeAlive268’s Facebook, Instagram or website.