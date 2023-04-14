Public will hear vulnerability plan
TARPON SPRINGS — The public is invited to learn how vulnerable the city is from climate change and what changes can be made at a meeting Thursday, April 13, 6-8 p.m., at the Community Center main hall, 400 S Walton St.
The evening’s focus will be on the Vulnerability Assessment and Action Plan, which is aimed at preparing for the effects of coastal flooding, erosion, and ecosystem changes including rising sea levels.
For more information, contact the city’s sustainability coordinator, Robin Rives, at rrives@ctsfl.us.
Mobility mat set for Sunset Beach
TARPON SPRINGS — City officials and disability advocates will celebrate the installation of a new mobility mat in a ceremony Wednesday, April 19, 9:30 a.m., at Sunset Beach.
The approximately 100-foot-long mat is located on the northwest side of the beach. The mat is 6.5-feet wide, allowing individuals with wheelchairs and powerchairs of all sizes to utilize the mat. The city plans to move accessible parking spots to the area at the base of the Mobi-mat in the near future to increase accessibility.
The $6,010 mobility mat was donated by the Michael & Robin Lally Forward Foundation, a private foundation dedicated to supporting projects that advance human equality.
Kartapanis inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
BATON ROUGE, La. — Christina Kartapanis of Tarpon Springs was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Kartapanis was initiated at The University of Tampa.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Vendor spaces available
SAFETY HARBOR — The Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce will present the eighth annual Health & Wealth Expo on Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at NOVA Southeastern University, 3460 Gulf to Bay Blvd.
Vendor opportunities are available for businesses related to medical, aging, fitness, wellness, nutrition, finance, banking, insurance, estate planning, animal, family activities, spiritual health, and more.
The free event includes free health screenings, free workshops on topics such as sleep health, dermatology, weight loss, and how to access dental and physical therapy care affordably at NOVA Southeastern University.
For more information or to be a sponsor or vendor, visit www.safetyharborchamber.com or call the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce at 727-726-2890.
Dieffenthaller named to honor roll
IRVING, Texas — Cecilia Dieffenthaller of Palm Harbor was one of nearly 300 University of Dallas undergraduate students named to the fall 2022 Honor Roll for earning a semester GPA of 3.0-3.49. Dieffenthaller is a freshman majoring in biochemistry.
Society sets Happy Tails dinner
PALM HARBOR — The Humane Society of Pinellas will host a “Happy Tails” dinner and auction Thursday, May 18, 6-8 p.m., at Ozona Blue Grilling Company, 125 Orange St., Palm Harbor.
Tickets to the fundraiser are $85 general admission and $150 patron level.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.humanesocietyofpinellas.org/events/
For sponsorships, email Ryan Gonzales at rgonzalez@humanepinellas.org.
Celebrate Earth Day at ReWilding fest
SAFETY HARBOR — The ReWilding Festival will be Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon at Folly Farm Nature Preserve.
The free event is about restoring the health and vitality of our minds, bodies, relationships, communities, and ecosystems. It will explore foraging, food preservation, nature and wild crafting, yoga and meditation and understand how to be good stewards of our environment through sustainable practices. Activities are for all ages.
The festival is looking for vendors, workshop leaders, guest speakers, and live wellness demos. These can range from yoga and meditation to forging to restoration of your yard as a wildlife habitat to herbal therapies to mental health benefits of time spent in Nature. Apply at https://www.cityofsafetyharbor.com.
Sponge Docks art show due in Tarpon
TARPON SPRINGS — The Sponge Docks Arts & Crafts Show will be held April 22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., along Dodecanese Boulevard.
More than 90 of the nation’s top artists and crafters will show and sell jewelry, ceramics, plants, photography, paintings and homemade soap.
Admission is free.
Palm Harbor Fest set
PALM HARBOR — The 2023 Palm Harbor Fest, sponsored by St. Mark Village, will be held April 13 through 16 in downtown Palm Harbor.
11th Street from Nebraska down to Michigan from Alt.19 to 12th Street will be closed beginning Monday, April 10.
Food Truck Rally set
PALM HARBOR — The Future of Palm Harbor Food Truck Rally will be held Friday, April 28, 5:30-8 p.m., at the Palm Harbor Library.
The event honors students and teachers in the area, including scholarships and awards.
Get a free tree on Arbor Day
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks and Recreation will host an Arbor Day tree give-away April 15 at Achieva Center Court, 1659 Achieva Way.
The giveaway will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until all the trees are gone.
Dunedin residents (with proof of residency) will receive two 3-gallon trees, while supplies last. This is a drive-through event. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicle as city staff distribute trees.
Dunedin sets water safety pop ups
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Aquatics staff is popping up around Dunedin talking to residents about water safety, handing out valuable information and providing free life jackets to children 6-months and older (while supplies last).
Dates and places for the pop ups are:
• Wed, April 19, 3-5 p.m. at Weaver Park.
• Sun, May 7, 1-3 p.m. at Kiwanis Sprayground.
• Sat, May 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Dunedin Causeway.
