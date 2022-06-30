TARPON SPRINGS – Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast is among 20 clubs nationwide scheduled to receive a $20,000 donation from Bridgestone as part of the tire company’s Driving Great Futures Initiative.
The donation was scheduled to be given during a ceremony June 28 at the Boys & Girls Club on Lime Street in Tarpon Springs.
The presentation was to be followed by a car care clinic provided by local Bridgestone representatives.
Counts gets Georgia Tech masters
ATLANTA — Kelley Counts of Palm Harbor has earned a master of science in analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Counts was among more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented degrees during the college’s commencement exercises May 6-7.
Mayer to York College Dean's List
YORK, Pa. – Benjamin Mayer of Palm Harbor, a Supply Chain Operations Management major at York College of Pennsylvania, has been named to the spring 2022 Dean's List.
Shallow to President's List
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Bridgette Shallow of Tarpon Springs has been named to the president's list at James Madison University for the spring 2022 semester. Students who earn president's list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.900 or above. Shallow is majoring in elementary education.
McClelland To President's List
OXFORD, Ohio – Camryn McClelland of Palm Harbor has been named to the Miami University spring 2022 President's list.
McClelland is earning a bachelor of arts degree in zoology, sustainability.
Miami University students are named to the President’s List if they are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division,
for the semester 2021-22 have been named to the President's list recognizing academic excellence.
Roller derby exhibition
PALM HARBOR – Revolution Roller Derby will host a roller derby exhibition Saturday, July 9,
at Sunderman Fields Hockey Rink.
Gates open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
The family friendly event will also have a derby swap meet, bake sale, and local vendors.
Donations will be collected for the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership.
Music will be provided by Barefoot Billy.
Sunderman Fields are located at 1631 Ninth St., Palm Harbor.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com.