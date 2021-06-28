DUNEDIN — The beloved 9,995-square-foot Kellogg mansion at 129 Buena Vista Drive S. will be demolished soon, but efforts are underway to prevent it from being lost to history.
City commissioners unanimously approved an agreement June 17 that designates the Dunedin History Museum as the beneficiary to auction and remove certain fixtures from the structures prior to demolition.
City officials have been working with attorneys for the current owners, the Dunedin History Museum and the Historic Preservation Advisory Committee to ensure the mansion, built in 1925, is remembered through the documentation and preservation of artifacts.
Commissioner Deborah Kynes shared some wordplay with her thoughts about plans for the mansion to be razed.
"I think everybody has worked so hard and I do appreciate it. What we have done here is we have made lemonade out of 'razens,'" said Kynes, who was applauded for her efforts help preserve certain fixtures in the mansion and to promote its history.
The property has been on the market for a number of years — maybe four or more, City Manager Jennifer Bramley said.
The buyer, David Wenk, a Palm Harbor physician, intends to demolish the structure and build a single-family home. He, his wife and four children will live there, she said.
Under the agreement, the auction must be completed by July 16. City officials and the museum have determined it’s not economically feasible to relocate the main residential structure or the carriage/guest house to another site. Costs to move the mansion had been estimated at $400,000 to $900,000.
Cherisse Ponraj, a member of the Dunedin Historic Preservation Committee, made a presentation on ways that the museum and community can share the history of the mansion with the community through the use of technology, such as a virtual exhibit.
"The kind of feeling you get being on that property, looking at Joseph Sound, being inside the house. Knowing the path we have been on with the house," she said. "I have put lot of thought how to kind of create the kind of experience that I went through when I walked through that property."
Dunedin Historical Museum President Blair A. Kooi, who went through the mansion in September, said he thanked the sellers and buyers of the mansion for the "generous opportunity for the museum that the agreement describes.
"This is really fun. We are going to put all of our effort in. There are no guarantees. Let's just see what happens," he said. "I hope everything works out great."
Commissioner John Tornga said he has a lot of ties to the Kellogg mansion, such as having visited an island off the property many times.
He said he liked the virtual tour idea presented by Ponraj to share the history of the mansion.
"I thought that was the greatest idea to use if in fact we weren't going to have the facility," he said. "Taking that to the next level is just fantastic," he said
Commissioner Jeff Gow, holding back tears, said that evening was a bittersweet night for him.
"I hope the buyers understand the effort that we went through — the passion, care, concern — the love we have over the home. The money we are spending, the technology we are using that you can only find in the Louvre is the representation of that passion and love that we have" for it, he said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said it would have been great to save the home "but I really appreciate all the players that made this possible and all the work you are doing to take it to a level that's really going to be great."
Bujalski echoed some of Tornga's comments about the islands near the mason, saying that one she visited was called "Kellogg Island."
"It will be sad to be out on the water and not see the big pink house," she said. "It's going to be a big gaping hole."
She complimented the history museum staff, Bramley and others who were involved in ways to share the history of the mansion and launching a fund-raising drive for the exhibit on the heels of fund-raising efforts to help acquire the Gladys Douglas-Hackworth property.
"The ability to come together like that, it's a special thing," Bujalski said. "I hope people see it is an example of who we are. We may not always get everything we want, but we figure out a way to come together and make it happen, and that's special to me. Because that's who we are."
The Dunedin Historic Preservation Advisory Committee intended to designate the property as a historic landmark, but the application was rescinded on April 1 when the buyer agreed to work with the city to find a solution to help save or preserve the memory of the mansion, which had been on the market for $4.5 million.
About the Kellogg mansion
The three-story Kellogg mansion was built in 1925 in the Mediterranean Revival architectural style by home builder Edward Frischkorn, who was the original owner of the home.
In 1934, Frischkorn sold the mansion to W.K. Kellogg, the founder of the Kellogg Co., which produced Kellogg’s Corn Flakes and other food. The sale was said to be the largest in the county that year, a city memo says.
Kellogg used the property as a winter home for his family.
The mansion was later used as site to entertain U.S. Marines during World War II.
The structure features soundproof rooms, secret passageways, a basement, and an antique barroom.
It also has hand-painted murals that were commissioned by Kellogg, hand-carved wood-coffered ceilings, stained-glass windows, detailed mosaics, and original chandeliers. The canopy bed, cabinets, and trim in the master bedroom were carved from trees from Monticello, the home of Thomas Jefferson.
The structure also has five bedrooms, 295 feet of waterfront frontage and a 120-foot dock. Across from the main house is a guest house.