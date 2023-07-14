Amelia Buck noticed a difference in her public speaking abilities and her management of large groups of people as a result of the time she spent volunteering at the Palm Harbor Museum during her junior and senior years at Palm Harbor University High School. Now preparing to enter the University of South Florida, she recalled those volunteer hours as an opportunity to make connections and learn about the local community.
“It’s very important to learn and question our own history and cultures,” she said. “This can provide us with a deeper understanding of our families and those around us. Furthermore, looking at local sources of information supports a small organization that has taken the time to find its targeted history.”
At USF, Amelia will major in global business, which will allow her to do a semester of study abroad. “I love traveling and recently came back from a trip to France,” she said.
Primary responsibilities
At the museum, Amelia’s primary responsibility was “greeting guests and giving in-depth tours of the exhibits being displayed,” she said. “I would answer questions and keep the guests entertained with an interactive guided tour. As a team (with other student volunteers), we would help set up events such as Wine Around Palm Harbor and fancy tea parties.”
She felt that guests appreciated having student volunteers at the museum. “The positive effect of having youth volunteers was evident in the feedback slips and the look on guest's faces,” she said.
Amelia shared that she “loved getting to know all the different people who made up the Palm Harbor Museum's family. Terry and Bob Fortner are some of the nicest people I've met. They would make working at the museum so fun and inviting to all volunteers and guests.
“The museum is a nice relaxing environment despite the occasional guest rushes. If someone is not comfortable talking to guests, they can always work on other projects such as documenting or archiving. This flexibility really allows the museum to shine, ensuring everyone is at ease. During my two years at the museum I have learned so much about others and myself. The museum was a great place to volunteer and opened my view of the world. Not only did I meet so many great people, I even made connections with others through the museum. I highly recommend this volunteering experience to anyone interested.”
Museum has role in film
Leigh Davis, director of donor and advisor relations for the Pinellas Community Foundation, visited the museum recently to create a film utilizing the Faith Mission exhibit, oral history videos and other materials to explain the history of the Faith Mission Fund. The Pinellas Community Foundation has long been a supporter of the Palm Harbor Museum and other worthy Pinellas organizations, services and community activities.
Hooper to visit
State Sen. Ed Hooper will visit the museum at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. He represents northern Pinellas County and western Pasco County. Museum members are invited and should RSVP by emailing the museum at palmharbormuseum@outlook.com.
Family Fun Days
This year, thanks to the Pinellas Community Foundation’s Faith Mission Grant, the museum is hosting a series of Intergenerational Family Fun Discovery Days. The first event on April 29th was a great success with over 70 participants, and there was another great turnout for the second event in June. Native plant gardens and outdoor interpretive signage was the focus for fun activities, including indoor tours, arts and crafts and games. Those attending also enjoyed free refreshments and frozen custard provided by Culver’s.
Representatives from Keep Pinellas Beautiful (who have generously volunteered in creating and maintaining the gardens) and Florida Native Plant Society joined in to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the installation of the museum’s native landscape gardens, where flowers, native berries and wild native fruit grow, attracting butterflies, bees and additional insects as well as birds, reptiles and other small animal life.
These gardens are available to visit all year long! Come by the growing native garden pocket park at the corner of Curlew and Belcher roads any time (especially during museum hours Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
Hold the date for the museum’s third Free Family Intergenerational Discovery Day and Founders Day Celebration, on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with activities, games, and fun for all ages, including refreshments, celebrating the 40th birthday of the Palm Harbor Historical Society, founded in 1983!
Cabinet display at library
"Under the Sea, Local Marine Life," will be the theme for a cabinet art display through Aug. 26 at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Avenue, presented in collaboration with the Palm Harbor Museum. It features creatures that live in the ocean habitats off the north Pinellas County shore. Featured artists will include Christopher Still, Vivek Lakhotia, and Rebecca Hallstrom; their works will be displayed in the library’s community room.
These quarterly displays are the result of an effort by librarians meeting with volunteers at Palm Harbor Museum to determine themes based on items in the museum's collection. Local artists, educators, and specialists are contacted and invited to augment each theme.
Museum Presents
The Museum Presents programs at the Palm Harbor Library are on break in July and August, but will resume at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, as Rachel Kangas presents “Erased Cemeteries of Tampa Bay.” The programs will continue Oct. 4 with Gary R. Mormino, Ph.D., presenting “Dreams in the New Century: Florida’s First Decade of the New Millennium”; Nov. 1 as Hermann Trappman features “Tampa Bay’s Tocobaga”; and Dec. 6 with Jeff Davis, “Florida — A History in Pictures.” All programs are at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 2330 Nebraska Avenue.
Visiting the museum
The Palm Harbor Museum is open for self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Children are welcome. Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted. Call 727-724-3054 for more information. Become a member of the Palm Harbor Museum and support the collection, preservation, and exhibition of the history of the Palm Harbor region at PalmHarborMuseum.com.
The Palm Harbor Historical Museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation, interpretation, and presentation of the rich historical heritage of the Palm Harbor Area including Crystal Beach, Curlew, East Lake, Ozona and Wall Springs. The Museum is located at 2043 Curlew Road (at Belcher Road). Plenty of free parking is available. Visit the museum website at www.palmharbormuseum.com or email at palmharbormuseum@outlook.com.