TARPON SPRINGS — Efforts to save the West Klosterman Preserve, a 14-acre tract of virgin land at the west end of Klosterman Road, have received a boost from an ardent supporter. From Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, all donations will be doubled in value, thanks to a matching challenge from Sally McConnell of St. Petersburg. The retired Pinellas County educator and philanthropist will match all donations to a total of $25,000.
WK Preservation Group Inc., the small nonprofit behind the Save the West Klosterman Preserve effort, needs to raise $3 million to purchase the property from the Pinellas County School Board. The land is home to numerous endangered and threatened species including gopher tortoises, Florida rosemary and giant air plants.
Two legislative efforts to save the property fell through in 2022, and the group continues to negotiate with the school board for more time to raise funds.
For information on the summer donation-doubling challenge, the West Klosterman Preserve or ways to donate, visit www.wkpreserve.com or email info@wkpreserve.com.