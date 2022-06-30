DUNEDIN — City commissioners have approved a final amendment to the much-discussed development agreement for the high-profile Gateway project, proposed for a site at Main Street, Milwaukee Avenue and Skinner Boulevard.
The June 23 action ends the city's long-running review process for the mixed-use project. In its final approved form, the project features 90 apartment units, a 79-room boutique hotel and retail/restaurant/food hall space.
The Local Planning Agency board and city commissioners have praised the final plans for the project, though the city’s review process took some time. Developer Joe Kokolakis expects to begin work in the fall.
“I'm very comfortable with the apartment component of the Gateway,” Kokolakis said in a recent interview. “And whether it’s the feasibility studies that we've performed or just our own knowledge of the market in Dunedin, I’m very comfortable we will have no issue renting out the 90 apartments that are in the Gateway project."
He said the apartment complex will be called the Artisan House to expand the brand of the Artisan apartments project on Douglas Avenue.
“On the other hand, our entrance into the hospitality field and market with the hotel component that’s 79 rooms — it’s small enough that it’s manageable,” Kokolakis said.
Kokolakis said that the Gateway site is a “great location” and added that the development “will effectively connect the east end all the way to the west end of our town."