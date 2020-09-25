DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions, Dunedin Council of Organizations and the Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association, will host a virtual candidate forum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.
The forum will focus on two municipal races — Commission Seat 3 and the Mayor’s seat.
Al Ruechel will moderate.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski is defending her seat against Vice Mayor Heather Gracy.
Bujalski was elected to the City Commission in 2006, served two peer-appointed terms as vice mayor, and was elected mayor twice, beginning in 2014.
Gracy is currently serving her second term as a commissioner for Seat 3, her first from 2012-2016 and her second from 2016-2020. She was appointed vice mayor in 2014 and currently serves in that position.
Mike Quill and John Tornga are vying for the Commission Seat 3, currently held by Gracy.
Quill served as a police officer with Gulfport Police Department, and was promoted through the ranks to command level as lieutenant and acting chief. He also served on the collective bargaining team for the city to negotiate labor contracts, write policy and prepare budgets, and was also the department’s public information officer.
Tornga previously served as a Dunedin city commissioner from 2014 to 2018. He served in the U.S. Marines during Vietnam. He is the founder and president of Capital Data Consulting Inc.
To view the forum, visit www.stpe.co/dunedinforum, visit solutions.spcollege.edu, or call 727-394-6942.