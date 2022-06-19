DUNEDIN — City commissioners on June 9 adopted an amendment to an agreement pertaining to the proposed Gateway mixed-used project at Main Street, Milwaukee Avenue and Skinner Boulevard.
Among the changes is the addition of 0.39 acres to the project. The number of proposed apartments is being increased from 81 to 90.
The second and final reading of the ordinance on the amendment is scheduled for Thursday, June 23.
Developer Joe Kokolakis, discussing the timeline for the project, said it will take 24-25 months to complete it. He expects construction to start in September or October if final approval is granted.
"At this point, that's the plan," Kokolakis said.
Commissioner Deborah Kynes complimented plans in proposed development for green open space through a "parklet" concept.
"Plus, you saved the gorgeous banyan tree," Kynes said. "That's a historical specimen, and It's just beautiful. I was really impressed with that."
Commissioner Moe Freaney called the proposed development a "great project.'
"I think it fits the vision of what the city saw," she said. "For the size of the building it's the right place, versus downtown. I think it's going to add a lot and obviously it's going to kick off this end of town."
Commissioner John Tornga said he thinks the project has been thoroughly reviewed and that staff did a great job on it.
"I think we have all been waiting for this to happen, and I am pleased we know who's (Kokolakis) going to be doing this," Tornga said.
Though it's been a long process, "each time we get a little closer, the more excited we get," said Commissioner Jeff Gow.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said it will draw attention to the east end of the city.
"So businesses can say, yes, we can be on the east end and be successful — the revitalization," Bujalski said.