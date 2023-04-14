DUNEDIN — Big capital improvement projects continue to get attention from city officials, prompting long discussions about their scope and funding at a City Commissioners meeting on April 6.
Projects include Skinner Boulevard Complete Streets ($10.72 million), a parking garage at Scotland Street and Douglas Avenue ($7.26 million), Highlander Aquatic Complex ($9.26 million) and Dunedin Golf Club renovations ($4.5 million).
All of the projects are under consideration, though City Manager Jennifer Bramley expressed concern regarding the amount of debt officials might have to issue and other unknowns.
"We will do as you ask (and) we will do our best, you know we will," Bramley said. "We will give it our best shot to go where you want us to go."
Officials said funding for the projects would include cash contributions from the American Recovery Plan Act, Penny for Pinellas sales tax revenue and the golf operations fund. But to complete all four, debt financing is envisioned.
"I didn't want to walk in here today to battle (about) what was more important," Mayor Julie Bujalski said. “They are all extremely important."
Other commissioners echoed those comments.
'Victims of our own success'
Bujalski talked at length about downtown parking problems. Additional forms of transit, such as increasing the frequency of trolley runs, will take a few years to get done and none will prevent the need for a parking garage, she said.
She said surveys show that lots at Ocean Optics, off Douglas Avenue and Main Street, and at Station Square, at Douglas Avenue and Scotland Street, are nearly full most of the day.
Continuing to lease parking spaces doesn't help the city control its destiny, the mayor said.
"It just keeps those properties off the tax rolls, that's all. We are victims of our own success," Bujalski said.
Commissioner John Tornga said he is anxious to see what an on-demand transportation program would do for the city.
"I don't look at anything here as a problem; I look at everything here as an opportunity for us," Tornga said.
Some representatives of the business community also spoke in favor of plans for a parking garage, including Gregory Brady, chairman of the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce.
"Our commitment to our business community is that we will promote to attract tourists and day trippers. People who have small children and our handicapped do not have many transportation options. We need parking," Brady said.
He also said the executive board of the chamber is in favor of the city seeking requests for proposals from developers who may want to enter into a private-public partnership to have a mixed-use project at Station Square.
"This would make it possible for the property to remain on the tax rolls, as well as fitting into the downtown core aesthetically, while providing needed parking," he said.
At previous meetings, officials have discussed building a three-story parking garage with 174 spaces. But Commissioner Jeff Gow, as in the past, expressed doubt that a parking garage will fix the city’s parking crunch.
"We'll fill it, and we will talk about the next parking garage," Gow said.
He said mobility is not just a Dunedin issue and every city in the county has to be involved, along with county.
Make the pool a priority
Commissioner Moe Freaney said she spend a lot of time in the last few weeks at playgrounds, talking to young mothers and grandparents, and has learned that their families use the pool and are excited about plans for the aquatic center.
"We only have one pool, and it's crap," Freaney said. "And it's waited its turn. And it means something to all the ages (including) the therapeutic things that are going on for seniors that can be done with the pool."
Under one scenario being discussed, the Highlander Aquatic Complex project would be built in phases.
"We do have responsibility as a community to make it a priority," Freaney said. "And the other piece is the fun stuff is what pulls in the teens. And we will spend money on jails all day long out of our penny (tax). But guess what. Let's put it where it makes a difference and brings those kids out and gets them involved, so we can stop spending the money on the tail end," Freaney said.
"Good point," Bujalski said.
Commissioner Robert Walker said he has talked to a lot of people in the community about the projects, such as plans for the Skinner Boulevard improvements.
"The businesses that are there are very excited about this, because it is going to slow the traffic down,” Walker said. “Because right now it's a freeway. I think anything we can do to enhance the safety of the north side of Dunedin is good."