TARPON SPRINGS — It appears that the only way this city of 26,442 residents is going to get its own seat on the Forward Pinellas board is if a lot more people move into what is now the 100th largest city in Florida.
Acting as the Pinellas Planning Council and Pinellas County Metropolitan Planning Organization, Forward Pinellas is charged with addressing countywide land use and transportation concerns.
Pinellas County has three representatives in its board, St. Petersburg (population 262,167) will be granted a fourth member, with Largo (81,994), Dunedin (35,793), Clearwater (117,277), and Pinellas Park (52,889) each having their own seat. Seminole, with a population of 19,180 also represents “inland communities.”
Tarpon Springs, which currently shares rotational representation with Oldsmar (population 14,740) and Safety Harbor (16,881), this year made a concerted effort to persuade the Forward Pinellas board to give the city its own seat.
Mayor Costa Vatikiotis said he sees “some definite problems with how they do business down there. I really think it’s heavily weighted towards the south end of the county, which we’ve always known.”
South county problems “are completely different than what we’ve got up here,” the mayor said.
But during a recent Forward Pinellas meeting it was made clear that when it comes to representation on its board, the only thing that is considered important is a city’s population.
City Manager Mark LeCouris said with the way Forward Pinellas staff presented options for giving Tarpon a seat, “the fix was in” against the city from the start.
“Obviously I’m the old dog, been around here 45 years,” LeCouris told city commissioners. “We have been the forgotten person for all 45 years, we haven’t gotten our due. This is the closest we’ve got in a fight down there.”
During a recent Forward Pinellas meeting, Whit Blanton, executive director of Forward Pinellas, said adding seats that are not perfectly proportionate to population would allow “other cities that have a comparable population to say they’d like that.”
He added he heard from Seminole “that if we were going to go down the path of adding seats for cities that didn’t fit the population profile, then Seminole would like to have a seat of its own as well.”
Blanton told Forward Pinellas members that St. Petersburg is gaining a seat this year because of its population growth.
“We certainly don’t want Tarpon Springs to feel like they are not respected, not recognized and not welcome as part of these discussions,” he said.
“We’ve had those rotational seats, they generally worked OK,” he added.
Blanton noted Forward Pinellas staff would be happy to attend Tarpon Springs commission meetings so the city can feel more represented.
Tarpon Commissioner Mike Eisner attended a recent Forward Pinellas meeting to plead the city’s case in having its own seat, while Vice Mayor Craig Lunt read an email from Mayor Costa Vatikiotis requesting consideration of a seat devoted to Tarpon Springs be incorporated in the Forward Pinellas Apportionment Plan.
Forward Pinellas board members certainly did not make any friends with Tarpon Springs officials when they essentially dismissed the city’s request as not fitting in demographically with choices staff presented, which would have also required seats be added for other jurisdictions.
Blanton said Forward Pinellas could not legally consider geographical concerns. Originally, the agency considered joint representation for Dunedin and Tarpon Springs together and Safety Harbor and Oldsmar together. “Geography is really not in the federal requirements for putting together an apportionment plan and neither is land area. We are fairly limited to following the population percentage,” he said.
Tarpon commissioners were not impressed with Forward Pinellas’ explanation of why the numbers won’t work if the city at the northern end of Pinellas was represented by its own seat.
LeCouris praised this commission’s fight. “I know from hearing behind the scenes that we’ve sent a message to the county that you’ve might have got us on this one, but we’re going to be back,” he said.
Commissioner Peter Koulias said at their presentation, Tarpon officials hit Forward Pinellas folks with “some facts that were incredible … It’s disappointing, but we just got to keep pressing on and see what we can come up with.”