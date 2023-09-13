The guy decked out in the Dunedin Blue Jays T-shirt at the TD Ballpark concession stand summed the day up perfectly.
“This place is going to be a ghost town after today,” he said as he grabbed his hot dog and beer.
Indeed, this past Sunday was the last home game for the hometown nine.
For the record, Dunedin bowed to the visiting Jupiter Hammerheads 10-4 in a game that lasted two hours and forty-two minutes under cozy mid-80s temps along with partly cloudy and sometimes threatening skies.
There was no breeze, and the wisest of fans took shelter in the shady seats under the grandstand roof.
The losing pitcher was Rafael Ohashi, who was featured in this space earlier in the season and had some pitch control issues. The Hammerheads took full advantage of Ohashi’s wildness. The loss dropped the talented Ohashi to 4-6 on the year, but no doubt he will see brighter days next season. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, etched a 30-36 record for 2023, good for last place in the Low A Florida State League West Division.
A late highlight was a majestic two-out, two-on home run in the ninth by Yhoangel Aponte. It gave the home team a late breath of life. The long ball may have pierced the Van Allen radiation belt.
No more runs were in the offing as defeat devoured the false hope of a come-from-behind victory.
The next play was a tricky grounder in front of the plate that was nabbed by the catcher, who threw to first for the final out. (That’s 2-3 for those scoring at home.) The disappointing dribbler evaporated Dunedin’s chances of a comeback.
Speaking of ghost towns, a mere 217 baseball enthusiasts packed the 8,500-seat stadium, which already provided a spectral scene as the empty blue seats surrounding the field were vacant and, well, ghostly. It was not too much unlike what the joint will look like as football season takes over from the former National Pastime.
Fans sitting in the upper seats could clearly hear echoes of radio announcer Chris Valentine as he called the game. Only the sounds of pesty children begging for balls created much ambient noise.
Ghost town indeed.
As the ballpark lights shut down for winter and the stadium is vacant, there is a sense of emptiness in town, one that will only be filled on February 24, 2024, when the Big League Toronto Blue Jays sweep in for spring training and bring an end to the void that is life without baseball.
Meanwhile, the question remains: Where were you, Dunedin?
On Fan Appreciation Night on Sept. 8, 727 erstwhile fans popped in to enjoy fabulous prizes and other treats.
But generally speaking, TD Ballpark plays host to only a couple hundred people every game. That’s a shame, because a Blue Jays game remains a great family experience and there are incentives like $2 mimosas on Sundays. Oh, and the players always provide hard-fought games with nifty plays in the field, dramatic home runs and some occasionally brilliant pitching.
Nevertheless, after that 2-3 grounder, the few dozen left in the stadium departed, wandering the concourse and drifting toward the gate, confused over how to entertain themselves without baseball at TD Ballpark.
In the distance the thunder rumbled.
Somewhere a dog barked.
A baby cried.
But the crack of the bat has been silenced.