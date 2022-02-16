DUNEDIN — Manhattan Construction Co. crews as of Feb. 11 had put in 39,000 hours of labor with no loss-time injuries on the new city hall project that is slated to be completed in September.
That equates to roughly 2,200 cubic yards of concrete, said David Steger, project manager for Manhattan Construction Co., who was speaking that day to city officials and other attendees at a “topping off” ceremony for the 39,000-square-foot facility at 723 Louden Ave.
"What that means to you guys is 240 trucks running through your neighborhood very early in the neighborhood very early in the morning keeping everyone awake. So we apologize for that. We are doing our best to get it done as quickly as possible," Steger said, drawing laughter.
Dunedin City Manager Jennifer Bramley said the first question people asked when an announcement went out about the event that day was, "What's a topping-off ceremony?"
"Because you know we don't build a lot of buildings. We are not quite as versed as our construction folks. It's a date the last steel beam is placed on the building. It's a major milestone in the evolution of this building. It's only going to happen once and that's today," Bramley said.
The topping-off ceremony celebrates the construction process and the fact there have been no injuries, she said.
It's viewed as the very first introduction of the building to the public, she said, and such ceremonies date to when the first skyscrapers were built.
City commissioners, officials and other attendees used Sharpies to sign their names on the beam before workers hoisted it in place with a crane.
"None of us would be here this morning without the unanimous vote of the City Commission to move forward with this project after 22 years of trying," Bramley said.
Also attending the ceremony was Ward Friszolowski, president of Harvard Jolly Architecture, and Amy Weber, vice president.
"It's fun to be at this stage where it's topping out," Friszolowksi said in an interview.
"We are used to being on construction sites. A lot of people aren't, so they get to see it in its raw stage," he said.
Having been involved in hundreds of municipal projects, Friszolowski said "this one is at the top."
"And I'm not kidding," he said. "This has been an outstanding project where we have had tremendous cooperation and energy from the owner, from the contractor and from the architects and engineers. And if you have that, those three entities coming together, it makes not only for a great project but a fun project along the process," Friszolowski said.
The new city hall, at a projected cost of $22 million, is composed of a two-story administrative wing, a single-story commission chambers and public art.
The building has an estimated lifespan of 75 to 100 years. In many discussions, commissioners and city officials have reiterated the fact that city officials have been working in obsolete, poorly functioning buildings for numerous years.
A dedication ceremony for the building is expected to be held in October.
As of the status of the project that day, "it's on time, it's on budget and that's all you need to know," Bramley said.